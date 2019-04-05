Momo.com reports revenue growth for first two months

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) reported annual revenue growth of 12.65 percent in the first two months of the year, with the TV and online retailer continuing to gain market share from e-commerce peers and brick-and-mortar retailers.

The company’s growth momentum outperformed the wider local retail industry, which had an annual contraction of 0.3 percent in sales in the same period, Ministry of Economic Affairs statistics showed.

Taiwan’s e-commerce market slowly saturating and competition is intensifying, especially from PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) and Shopee Taiwan Co Ltd (樂購蝦皮).

Momo president Lin Chi-feng (林啟峰) earlier this year said that competitive pricing should not be used too much as a marketing strategy, as it was putting pressure on profitability.

Momo would strive to further diversify its products this year, it said on Wednesday.

Home delivery within three hours should be available by June as the company works on shortening its supply chain by adding six satellite warehouses to the four it has, Momo said in a press release.

The company’s cumulative revenue was NT$7.82 billion (US$253.76 million) in the first two months of the year, up from NT$6.94 billion in the same period last year.

PChome Online, the largest e-commerce group in Taiwan, reported revenue rose 12.34 percent to NT$6.2 billion in the same period.

The financial results of Shopee Taiwan, a local unit of Singapore-based Shopee, were not available.