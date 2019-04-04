Trump team, China resume uphill effort to end trade dispute

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump’s administration was yesterday to resume negotiations with China toward ending a trade war that has deepened uncertainty for businesses and investors and dimmed the outlook for the global economy.

With the two sides meeting for the ninth time, analysts expressed optimism that the world’s two biggest economies might be near some kind of agreement.

Negotiators met in Beijing last week in talks that US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin described as “constructive.”

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴), a close confidante of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), was leading a Chinese team to Washington.

“We have been encouraged by the tone of the negotiations,” Myron Brilliant, head of international affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce, told reporters on Tuesday.

Brilliant estimated that the two sides are 90 percent of the way to an agreement, but cautioned that “the last 10 percent is the hardest part, the trickiest part.”

At the heart of the dispute are the Trump administration’s allegations that China steals technology and coerces US companies to hand over trade secrets — all part of Beijing’s zeal to overtake US technological dominance.

To pressure China, the US has imposed tariffs on US$250 billion in Chinese goods. The Chinese have counterpunched by taxing US$110 billion in US imports.

Tensions have eased somewhat since Trump met Xi in Buenos Aires late last year and the US administration ended up suspending its plans to raise tariffs on US$200 billion of the Chinese imports to buy time for negotiations.

“We’re making headway,” US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said, describing the talks as “a larger, grander discussion than anything we’ve ever had in US-China relations.”

Analysts said that two major sticking points, in particular, stand in the way of any agreement.

First, Trump wants to preserve at least the 25 percent tariffs he has imposed on US$50 billion in Chinese imports as a way to maintain leverage over Beijing. China wants those sanctions lifted.

Second, the two sides must develop a mechanism to ensure that China honors any commitments it makes in an agreement.

The US administration complains that China has repeatedly failed to keep promises it made in previous trade talks.

The Chinese are widely expected to agree to buy substantially more US products — likely including soybeans and natural gas — to help narrow the US’ trade deficit in goods and services with China, which hit a record US$379 billion last year.

The US’ trade deficit with China has been a chronic complaint of Trump, although many economists say a bilateral trade gap is relatively insignificant.

Congressional Democrats and others have warned Trump against reaching any agreement that settles for more US exports to China without also requiring Beijing to adopt serious economic reforms.