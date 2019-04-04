Developing Asia facing slower growth, ADB says

Reuters

Growth in developing Asia could slow for a second straight year this year and lose further momentum next year, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said yesterday, warning of rising economic risks from a bitter Sino-US trade dispute and a potentially disorderly Brexit.

Developing Asia, which groups 45 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to grow 5.7 this year, the ADB said in its Asian Development Outlook report, slowing from a projected 5.9 percent expansion last year and 6.2 percent growth in 2017.

The forecast for this year represents a slight downgrade from forecast of 5.8 percent in December last year.

For next year, the region is forecast to grow 5.6 percent, which would be the slowest since 2001.

“A drawn out or deteriorating trade conflict between the People’s Republic of China and the United States could undermine investment and growth in developing Asia,” ADB chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada said in a statement.

ADB also cited uncertainties stemming from US fiscal policy and a possible disorderly Brexit as risks to its outlook, because they could slow growth in advanced economies and cloud the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy.

“Though abrupt increases in US interest rates appear to have ceased for the time being, policy makers must remain vigilant in these uncertain times,” Sawada said.

The Chinese economy would probably grow 6.3 percent this year, unchanged from its December projection, but slower than its 6.6 percent expansion last year, the lender said.

Growth in the Chinese mainland is projected to cool further to 6.1 percent next year. China has set its economic growth target for this year at 6 to 6.5 percent.

By region, South Asia would remain the fastest growing in Asia Pacific, with the ADB predicting an expansion of 6.8 percent this year — lower than its prior forecast of 7.1 percent — and 6.9 percent next year.

From an estimated 7 percent growth last year, the Indian economy is projected to expand 7.2 percent this year and 7.3 percent next year, the ADB said, as lower policy rates and income support to farmers boost domestic demand.

This year’s growth forecast for Southeast Asia was trimmed to 4.9 percent from an earlier estimate of 5.1 percent, as the Manila-based ADB expect Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Thailand to grow slower than previously thought.

Next year, Southeast Asia is predicted to grow 5 percent.

Citing stable commodity prices, the ADB lowered its average inflation forecast for developing Asia to 2.5 percent this year from 2.7 percent previously, and it is expected to remain subdued at 2.5 percent next year.