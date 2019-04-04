Staff writers, with CNA

FOREX

Reserves up US$143m

Foreign-exchange reserves totaled US$464.08 billion last month, an increase of US$143 million from February, the central bank said yesterday. It attributed the increase to gains from its management skills, despite losses linked to the depreciation of the euro and other reserve currencies against the US dollar.

E-COMMERCE

Momo approves dividend

TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said its board of directors has approved the distribution of a dividend of NT$6.92 per common share, representing a 67 percent payout ratio based on earnings per share of NT$10.35 last year. Net profit last year rose about 14 percent year-on-year to NT$1.45 billion (US$47.05 million), from NT$1.27 billion in 2017. Revenue grew 26.41 percent to NT$42.02 billion, compared with NT$33.24 billion in 2017. The proposal is subject to approval by shareholders at their annual meeting on May 16.

INDUSTRY

Hota approves land buy

Hota Industrial Manufacturing Co (和大工業) yesterday said its board of directors has approved a plan to buy land and buildings in Taichung for NT$411.43 million. The company said it aims to boost capacity to cope with future needs. It is also considering expanding capacity at its fab in Chiayi County next year, the firm said. Hota operates eight smart production lines in the Chiayi Dapumei Precision Machinery Park (嘉義大埔美精密機械園區). The company posted a 2.74 percent annual increase in net profits for last year to NT$1.24 billion, with earnings per share setting a record of NT$4.85.

FOOD AND DRINK

Michelin release next week

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Taipei (台北文華東方酒店) on Wednesday next week is to host the release of the Taipei Michelin Guide for the second consecutive year. France-based Michelin Co last year awarded 20 local eateries honors for cooking excellence. A US$600 per person gala dinner is to be held on the same night to celebrate the achievements of the chefs and their teams. Revenue from the hotel’s Chinese restaurant Ya Ge (雅閣) jumped 20 percent after winning a one-star honor in March last year.

EQUITIES

TAIEX muted before holiday

The TAIEX closed above 10,700 points yesterday on thin turnover, as many investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the long Tomb Sweeping weekend, which begins today, dealers said. While the electronics sector moved in a narrow range throughout the session, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) posted gains, stabilizing the broader market, the dealers said. Non-tech stocks generally remained sluggish, but the textile sector benefited from rotational buying, lending additional support to the main board, they added. The TAIEX ended up 14.08 points, or 0.13 percent, at 10,704.38 on turnover of NT$116 billion. Concord Securities Co (康和證券) analyst Kerry Huang said that investors remained cautious before the long weekend, fearing negative leads from foreign markets during the market close. “It is the so-called long holiday effect,” Huang said. Shares of TSMC rose 0.2 percent to close at NT$246.50, but came off a high of NT$249, with 24.91 million shares changing hands. Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) lost 0.12 percent to close at NT$81.90 off a low of NT$80.70, as investors locked in their gains from the previous two sessions.