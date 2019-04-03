Global tensions to slow down trade this year: WTO

AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland

Global trade growth is expected to be lower this year than it was last year, the WTO forecast yesterday, citing widespread “tensions” and economic uncertainty.

The WTO had in its preliminary estimates predicted a 3.7 percent expansion of trade for this year, but has revised that down to 2.6 percent, marking a decline on the 3 percent growth recorded last year.

“The fact that we don’t have great news today should surprise no one who has been reading the papers,” WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo told reporters in Geneva, Switzerland.

In its main annual forecast, the 164-member WTO renewed its concerns about systemic threats that could continue to disrupt the world’s economy, notably retaliatory tariffs between China and the US. There are indications that ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing could resolve the bruising tariff battle, but time lines for a possible deal are not clear.

Asked if he saw either side emerging victorious in the trade spat between the world’s two largest economies, Azevedo said: “There will be many losers.”

It is therefore becoming “increasingly urgent” that tensions are resolved, he said in a statement, adding that the WTO is “definitely hoping that we will hear good news” from the US-China talks.

A year ago, the WTO projected that trade growth for last year would be 4.4 percent.

That the final number was 1.4 percent lower than the initial estimate highlights the considerable downside risks plaguing the global economy, WTO economists said.

For this year, the downside risks again outweigh the upside potential, but a “relaxation” of tensions, especially the lifting of restrictive trade measures, could see this year beat the projections, the WTO said.

The projections released yesterday are based on a “relatively smooth” Brexit playing out over the next two years, WTO economist Coleman Nee told reporters.

Britain leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement, or the various other possible Brexit scenarios that remain in play, would impact global trade, Nee said, but added that “the situation is so fluid.”

“We will have to wait and see what the final outcome is,” before fully understanding Brexit’s influence on world trade, Nee added.

Azevedo said that the WTO leadership was available to help nations work together to improve the global trade climate, but added that when tensions mount, countries “tend to try to go on their own.”