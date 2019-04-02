Agencies

JAPAN

Confidence down: Tankan

Confidence among the country’s biggest manufacturers fell sharply this quarter, the Bank of Japan’s quarterly business survey showed yesterday. The central bank’s Tankan report — a quarterly survey of about 10,000 companies — showed a reading of 12 among major manufacturers, a steep fall from 19 in the previous quarter. Economists said a slowdown in the Chinese economy was partly to blame, with worries that a rise in crude oil prices could eat into profits also weighing on business confidence. The index for non-manufacturers slipped to 21 from 24 in the previous quarter.

MACROECONOMICS

Eurozone PMI slips

A closely watched survey yesterday showed that the manufacturing sector across the 19-country eurozone is shrinking at its fastest rate in six years. Financial information firm IHS Markit said its purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the sector fell to 47.5 last month from 49.3 the previous month. Anything below 50 indicates a contraction in activity. There were a number of reasons behind the fall, including uncertainty over Brexit and worries over the global trade outlook, IHS said.

SINGAPORE

Home prices continue to fall

Home prices in the city-state fell for a second straight quarter, with values of luxury dwellings falling the most in almost a decade as property curbs imposed in the middle of last year took some heat out of the market. Private residential prices declined 0.6 percent in the three months that ended on Sunday from the previous quarter, when they fell 0.1 percent, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said yesterday. Luxury home prices dropped 2.9 percent, the most since the quarter that ended on June 2009.

ITALY

Rome expects zero growth

The country is headed for zero economic growth this year, Minister of Economy and Finances Giovanni Tria said on Sunday, while brushing off possible changes to the government’s budget. “We face a widespread slowdown in growth across Europe, and in Italy we are headed for zero” growth, Tria told an economic forum. The central bank and the IMF have estimated that the economy would expand by 0.6 percent this year, while the European Commission was more pessimistic, penciling growth of just 0.2 percent.

ENERGY

Saipem mulls selling units

Italian oil field services firm Saipem SpA is in discussions to sell both its offshore and onshore drilling units in separate transactions that would slice off about one-10th of the company’s annual sales, people familiar with the matter said. The ailing offshore division, which last year suffered a 24 percent decline in revenue, could go to a competitor, the people said. No final decisions have been made and Saipem might still decide to keep the assets, they said. The people did not give values for the units.

UNITED KINGDOM

Minimum wage raised

Millions of workers yesterday celebrated the 20th anniversary of the national minimum wage — with another inflation-busting wage rise. The legal minimum wage rose by 4.3 percent for 21-to-24-year-olds and by 4.9 percent for those age 25 and over. The floor has lifted pay for the lowest earners and there is no evidence it has led to job losses, the Resolution Foundation think tank said.