Ministry launches April Fools’ poll

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Practical jokes might not be for everyone on this particular April 1, as the Ministry of Economic Affairs celebrated the day with a poll with a twist.

The ministry yesterday conducted a Facebook poll, asking people to choose between two rather peculiar items: shampoo made with pig innards or a saucer made from coal dust.

The one with the most votes would be gifted to poll participants, the ministry said.

While comically horrendous at first sight, both items are actually examples of items produced within the circular economy.

The shampoo is produced by Taiwan Sugar Corp (台糖) and it contains extracts of pig’s bile such as bilirubin, bile salt and amino acids that add shine and brilliance to hair, the ministry said.

The saucer is produced by Taiwan Power Co (台電) in cooperation with designers using ashes recovered from the coal-fired Linkou Power Plant (林口發電廠) in New Taipei City and is reminiscent of a utility access hole cover, it said.

As of 7:24pm yesterday, 74 percent of voters had chosen the shampoo versus 26 percent for the saucer, according to the ministry’s Facebook page.

The ministry is to continue the poll until 11:59pm today, so if people would like to add some luster to their hair or have some ashes on their coffee table they will have act quickly.