TIPC, Japanese firm to provide safety training

Staff writer, with CNA

State-owned Taiwan International Ports Corp (TIPC, 台灣港務) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japan’s Nissui Marine Kogyo Co to jointly provide offshore wind power safety training.

The Nippon Survival Training Center, a Nissui Marine affiliate established in 2011, offers marine safety training and survival courses to people working in marine industries, TIPC president Kuo Tien-kuei (郭添貴) said.

It is a benchmark institution in Asia devoted to marine safety education, Kuo said.

The Japanese government last year stepped up efforts to promote wind power, passing a plan in July to install 10 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030, he said.

In November, Tokyo enacted legislation on wind power, giving a boost to the offshore wind power industry and attracting investment from major wind power developers around the world, Kuo said.

The center is the first Global Wind Organization-certified training provider in the wind power industry, TIPC said.

The organization is a non-profit body founded in 2012 by leading wind turbine manufacturers and operators to create a safer and more productive workforce, according to its Web site.

The MOU aims to jointly cultivate international offshore wind power talent through exchanges between the two countries and enhance Taiwan’s international competitiveness in the sector, Kuo said.

Nissui Marine expressed the hope that through its cooperation with TIPC, it will provide effective and efficient training for the industry, with the aim of ensuring a safer work environment by reducing workplace accidents, and helping companies reduce personnel and resource costs.

A training facility has been established at the Port of Taichung to cultivate talent for the development of wind energy operations in the nation, Kuo said.

The facility late last year began offering wind power training courses, making it Taiwan’s first training center for the offshore wind power industry, he added.