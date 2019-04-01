Agencies

CHINA

PMI rose to 50.5 last month

Factory activity rebounded last month, official data showed yesterday, signaling stabilization in the economy as policy stimulus takes hold. The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.5 last month from 49.2 in February, the biggest monthly jump since 2012. New orders and new export orders — leading sub-gauges that signal future activity — both rose to the highest levels in six months, data showed. The non-manufacturing PMI — a gauge of services and construction — stood at 54.8 last month, from 54.3 in February. Readings above 50 signal expansion.

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC founder honored

Morris Chang (張忠謀), founder of contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), has won a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Committee of 100 for his contributions to technology. The New York-based non-profit on Thursday said that Chang won the award for global technology innovation. The other two winners were architect I.M. Pei (貝聿銘) for global architectural design and Maurice Greenberg, former chairman and CEO of American International Group Inc, for advancing US-China relations.

ELECTRONICS

MOS hires Teco robots

Teco Group (東元集團) robots are to go into service in the MOS Burger chain of restaurants in Australia, starting next month, group chairman Theodore Huang (黃茂雄) said on Tuesday. MOS Burger is already using the service robots in some of its restaurants in Taiwan and Japan, Huang said. The robots, developed by Teco Electric and Machinery Co (東元電機), are used in logistics, medical care, security and the service industry, the company said.