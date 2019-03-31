Agencies

SPAIN

Deficit below EU limit

The country’s budget deficit fell below the EU’s limit of 3 percent of economic output last year for the first time in more than a decade, the government said on Friday. The deficit contracted to 2.63 percent of GDP last year from 3.03 percent the previous year, Minister of the Treasury Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference. The eurozone’s fourth-largest economy expanded by 2.6 percent last year, after growing 3 percent in 2017, figures released by national statistics institute INE showed.

UNITED STATES

New home sales up 4.9%

Sales of new homes climbed 4.9 percent last month, an indication that falling mortgage rates have given a boost to demand from buyers. The US Department of Commerce said on Friday that new homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 667,000, an increase from an upwardly revised 636,000 in January. New-home sales are running 2.8 percent higher through the first two months of this year than during the same period last year.

POLAND

Cabinet to end pension plan

The country wants to dismantle the remains of a pension system set up 20 years ago and use part of the assets to shore up public finances as the government embarks on a stimulus program, a person familiar with the government’s plans said. Within months, the cabinet plans to transfer most of the 162 billion zloty (US$42.2 billion) worth of assets held in the system to individual private pension accounts, with between 30 billion zloty and 40 billion zloty going to a social-security fund, people familiar with the matter said.

INSURANCE

Sun Life unit to buy tower

The real-estate unit of insurer Sun Life Financial Inc is close to a deal to purchase a Montreal office tower from two Canadian pension funds for about C$600 million (US$449.5 million), people familiar with the plans said. Bentall Kennedy LP is under contract to buy 1250 Rene-Levesque Boulevard West from Oxford Properties Group and Public Sector Pension Investment Board, the people said. The deal is not finalized.

TECHNOLOGY

Titans should not be split

Breaking up the world’s tech titans is not the best way to counter their power, EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said on Friday, while leaving room for that eventuality as a “last resort.” “There is a risk that with the network effects, even if we split up companies, very soon they will be big again,” Vestager told reporters during a visit to Washington. The commissioner, who hails from Denmark, offered the example of a mythological Hydra, arguing that “when you chop off the head, there are four more.”

INDIA

Retaliatory US tariffs on hold

The country has extended its deadline to impose retaliatory customs duties on a number of US imports by a month. In a notification issued by India’s Ministry of Finance, the government said that the implementation of increased customs duties has been postponed from tomorrow to May 2. India has put off imposing retaliatory tariffs since June last year, when it decided to hit back at the US for placing high customs duties on certain steel and aluminum products.