Greenback falls on weak US economic data, risk-on move

Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters

The New Taiwan dollar on Friday gained against the US dollar, rising NT$0.031 to close at NT$30.825, but slid nearly 0.1 percent from NT$30.806 a week earlier.

Turnover totaled US$489 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day’s high of NT$30.870 and moved to a low of NT$30.813 before rebounding.

Elsewhere on Friday, the US dollar index was lower as increased investor appetite for risk hurt safe-haven currencies and after US inflation data came in weaker than expected, adding to the conviction that the country’s economy is losing momentum.

With many currencies on the defensive, the US dollar had this week weathered a decline in benchmark US Treasury yields to a 15-month low.

HEADWINDS

However, the buck was pulled lower on Friday morning by the twin forces of weak data and a global risk-on move.

US consumer spending in January rebounded less than expected amid muted price pressures, as measured by the personal consumption expenditure index, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, said the US Department of Commerce, which also reported that incomes rose modestly last month.

Consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity.

With growth slower and inflation benign, Friday’s data bolstered the Fed’s case for ending its three-year monetary tightening campaign.

“It was a soft number,” BMO Capital Markets global head of foreign exchange strategy Greg Anderson said, referring to the inflation measure. “It is a relief that there’s no reason for the Fed to have to raise rates.”

TAKING RISKS

In spite of the soft data, investors on Friday morning favored riskier assets such as stocks over safe-haven currencies like the US dollar, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.

“It’s quarter-end today and so people gear up for this for months,” Anderson said.

Investors “came into it fearing a meltdown in dollar/yen, which didn’t happen,” he said.

Against the Japanese currency, the US dollar was 0.18 percent stronger, last at ￥110.82.

The euro was headed for its worst month since October last year, weighed down by fears about economic growth and cautious signals from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Policymakers cut growth forecasts for the eurozone economy earlier this month and launched a new round of cheap loans to its banks.

Weaker-than-expected economic surveys from Germany and dovish signals from the ECB have pushed hedge funds to reduce their long euro positions.

The euro was a tad higher at US$1.123, but remained down about 1.2 percent for the month.