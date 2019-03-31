Oil caps best quarter in a decade amid falling supply

Bloomberg

Oil on Friday closed above US$60 for the first time since early November last year, capping its best quarter since 2009, amid signs of thinning supplies from Siberia to the US shale fields.

Futures rose 1.4 percent in New York as Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said that the world’s second-biggest producer would deepen output cuts it has imposed along with OPEC this year to resurrect the market.

In the US, drillers sidelined more drilling rigs for the sixth straight week.

Meanwhile, fears of an economic slowdown eased as trade talks between China and the US resumed and two US Federal Reserve presidents predicted continuing growth this year.

“The Russia situation seemed a bit wobbly yesterday with some of the statements that were coming out of OPEC and Russia,” Mizuho Securities USA futures division director Bob Yawger said in New York.

This morning’s chatter reassured the market’s optimism for the cuts, he said.

After plummeting about 40 percent late last year, oil has rebounded 32 percent to start this year.

Russia, Saudi Arabia and other top exporters have squeezed production in response to a growing oversupply, while sanctions against Venezuela and investor pressure on US shale drillers have added to signs of a tighter market.

The next major challenge for crude prices: Whether the US will extend waivers allowing some countries to keep buying Iranian oil, a decision that US President Donald Trump is expected to make in the coming weeks.

“The energy complex has put in a stellar price performance in the first three months of this year,” PVM Oil Associates analyst Stephen Brennock wrote in a report. “The fundamental backdrop is poised to tighten in the coming quarter.”

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery rose US$0.84 cents to US$60.14 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, its highest level since Nov. 19 last year. It was the biggest quarterly gain for the contract since June 2009.

Brent for May settlement, which expired on Friday, climbed US$0.57 to US$68.39 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange.

A lack of clarity on the Iran waiver extensions is generating uncertainty on the supply side.

While South Korea requested “maximum flexibility” in renewing the waivers that lapse in early May, the US has reaffirmed its original stance to further strengthen pressure and sanctions against Iran.

Refiners in Japan, which last month resumed oil purchases from Iran, are still not certain about buying crude from there after next month.

In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline added 0.8 percent to US$1.90 per gallon and heating oil picked up 0.1 percent to US$1.97 per gallon, while natural gas dropped 1.8 percent to US$2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold inched 0.2 percent higher to US$1,298.50 per ounce and silver gained 0.9 percent to US$15.11 per ounce, while copper climbed 2.2 percent to US$2.94 per pound.

Additional reporting by AP