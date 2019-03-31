S&P 500 posts biggest quarterly gain in a decade

AP

US stocks on Friday finished broadly higher as Wall Street closed out the first quarter of this year with the market’s biggest gain in nearly a decade.

The benchmark S&P 500 is now up 13.1 percent this year, a drastic turnaround for stocks after a jarring 14 percent sell-off in the final three months of last year.

The market’s blockbuster quarter shared the spotlight with Lyft Inc’s much-anticipated trading debut on the NASDAQ. The ride-hailing company’s shares finished at US$78.29, or 8.7 percent above its offering price of US$72.

New data pointing to lower inflation and renewed optimism among investors that trade talks between the US and China are making progress helped drive the rally.

Bond yields also continued to rise from recent lows, easing concerns about a steep drop in long-term yields heading into this week.

“Low interest rates, low inflation, possibly better trade; that’s enough here to move the market higher,” US Bank Wealth Management senior portfolio manager Mile Baele said. “It’s been some time since we’ve had some enthusiasm in the IPO [initial public offering] market, and that might be helping the markets today as well.”

The S&P 500 on Friday gained 18.96 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,834.40, gaining 1.2 percent from a close of 2,800.71 on March 22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday rose 211.22 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,928.68, a jump of 1.7 percent from 25,502.32 a week earlier.

The NASDAQ Composite on Friday added 60.16 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,729.32, a 1.1 percent increase from a close of 7,642.67 on March 22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks on Friday picked up 4.63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,539.74, surging 2.2 percent from 1,505.92 a week earlier.

The Dow ended the quarter with an 11.2 percent gain, while the NASDAQ is up 16.5 percent. The Russell 2000 is 14.2 percent higher this year.

The US stock market rebounded strongly in the first quarter after closing out last year with a steep sell-off. The S&P 500’s technology sector powered much of those gains, climbing 19.3 percent over the past three months.

The US Federal Reserve sparked the rebound by announcing a more patient approach to further interest rate hikes. The move reassured investors, who had worried that the Fed would continue to raise rates amid signs of a slowing global economy.

“As disappointing and perhaps shocking as the sell-off in the fourth quarter was, with the Fed getting out of the way, the rebound has been equally as shocking,” Baele said. “Essentially, we’re just back to where we were in October.”

The first quarter’s strength helped prolong the bull market for US stocks, which marked its 10th anniversary this month and is now the longest ever.

The last time the S&P 500 turned in a better quarterly performance was in the third quarter of 2009, when it climbed about 15 percent.

Friday’s gains followed a broad rally in global stocks as investors hoped for progress in US-China trade talks.

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin called the talks “constructive” and said on Twitter that he looked forward to continuing the talks in Washington next week.

Officials from the world’s two biggest economies are aiming to put to rest a dispute over technology and other issues.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) is expected to travel to Washington next week.