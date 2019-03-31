Honda says 16th US death confirmed in air bag rupture

Reuters, WASHINGTON

Honda Motor Co on Friday said it had confirmed that a 16th US death has been tied to a faulty Takata Corp air bag inflator.

The Japanese automaker said that after a joint inspection on Friday with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it had confirmed a faulty air bag inflator was to blame for the death of a driver after the crash of a 2002 Honda Civic in Buckeye, Arizona, in June last year.

The defect, which leads in rare instances to air bag inflators rupturing and sending metal fragments flying, has prompted the largest automotive recall in US history and is tied to 14 US deaths in Honda vehicles and two in Ford Motor Co vehicles since 2009.

The most recent confirmed death in the US was the July 2017 death of a 34-year-old Florida woman.

Another seven deaths have been confirmed in Honda vehicles with faulty Takata air bag inflators in Malaysia, while a death in Australia after a Honda crash is still under investigation.

More than 290 injuries worldwide have been linked to Takata inflators. In total, 19 automakers are recalling more than 100 million potentially faulty inflators worldwide.

To date, 56 million inflators have been recalled in the US in 41.6 million vehicles.

Takata, which pleaded guilty to a felony charge of wire fraud to resolve a US Department of Justice investigation, filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2017.