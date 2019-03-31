Kudlow calls for half-point rate cut

AP, WASHINGTON

A top official in US President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday called on the US Federal Reserve to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point.

US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said in an interview with CNBC that the Fed should do more to help the economy by cutting rates.

It signaled last week that it expected to keep rates unchanged for this entire year after raising its benchmark rate four times last year to the current level of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent.

Kudlow said that his comment reflected the president’s views, but he denied it was an effort to pressure the Fed, which was set up as an independent body to provide assurances to financial markets that its actions on rates would be free of political influence.

“I am echoing the president’s view. He has not been bashful about that view. He would also like the Fed to stop shrinking its balance sheet,” Kudlow said.

Later on Friday, Trump sent out a tweet repeating attacks he has been making about the Fed’s rate hikes.

“Had the Fed not mistakenly raised interest rates, especially since there is very little inflation, and had they not done the ridiculously timed quantitative tightening, the 3.0% GDP, & Stock Market, would have both been much higher & World Markets would be in a better place!” Trump wrote.

Last week, Trump announced he was nominating Stephen Moore, a former Trump campaign adviser and frequent Fed critic, to one of two vacancies on the seven-member Fed board.

In an earlier interview with Axios, an online news site, Kudlow was quoted as saying he would like to see the Fed “immediately” cut its rates by half a percentage point.

However, in his CNBC interview, Kudlow said “immediately” might have been a misquote, “but at some point, I wouldn’t mind seeing the Fed drop their target rate.”

A senior Fed official on Friday said that he remains “optimistic” about the US economy’s momentum and believes the central bank would have to raise interest rates again “at some point.”

In a speech in New York, Fed Banking Supervision Vice Chairman Randal Quarles said that he remained “optimistic about the outlook for the US economy, and I think that we have the potential to maintain growth at a healthy pace in the years ahead.”

While he supports the Fed’s plan to remain patient before further adjusting the benchmark rate — giving officials time to better gauge the path of the economy — Quarles said: “My sense is that further increases in the policy rate may be necessary at some point.”

He said that the neutral level — the optimal rate that does not stimulate or slow the economy — “remains somewhat north of where we are now.”

However, Quarles said that inflation pressures remain muted and have not responded as expected to very low unemployment rates, which tend to drive up wages and prices.

“I am very comfortable remaining patient at this point and monitoring the incoming data,” he said.

Additional reporting by AFP