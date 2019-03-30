Agencies

JAPAN

Factory output rises 1.4%

The nation’s factory output last month rose 1.4 percent month-on-month after a 3.4 percent dip in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said yesterday. The reading compared with market expectations of a 1 percent rise. Factory output is “pausing” on the whole, the ministry said, but forecast a rise this month and next month. Meanwhile, the jobless rate fell from 2.5 percent in January to 2.3 percent last month, its lowest level since 1993, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said, as the country’s job market remains tight against the backdrop of an aging population.

VIETNAM

GDP growth slows to 6.79%

Economic growth slowed in the first quarter amid weakening global demand and ongoing US-China trade tensions. GDP rose 6.79 percent from a year earlier, down from a previously reported 7.3 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, the General Statistics Office said in Hanoi yesterday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of five economists was for growth of 6.5 percent. Consumer prices rose 2.7 percent this month from a year earlier, government data showed.

TRANSPORTATION

Lyft sets US$72 share price

Lyft Inc late on Thursday set the price for its stock at US$72 per share, setting the stage for the ride-hailing pioneer’s hotly anticipated stock market debut. The price is at the high end of a revision Lyft made after high investor demand prompted the company to increase its initial goal of fetching US$62 to US$68 for each of the nearly 31 million shares sold in the initial public offering. The price sets Lyft’s market value at US$24 billion, which was expected to change quickly after the shares start trading on the NASDAQ yesterday.

ELECTRONICS

Kazuo Hirai to leave Sony

Sony Corp chairman Kazuo Hirai, who led a major and successful overhaul at the Japanese electronics giant, on Thursday announced that he would be leaving the firm after 35 years. Hirai would retire as chairman, but would continue to provide “counsel as requested by Sony’s management team,” the company said. The 58-year-old had already stepped down from the key CEO role in April last year.

AUTOMAKERS

Fiat Chrysler to lay off 1,500

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is cutting about 1,500 jobs at a factory in Canada that is scaling back production due to slowing minivan sales. The Italian-American automaker plans to eliminate the third shift at its assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario, beginning Sept. 30, it said in an e-mailed statement. The company produces Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans at the facility, which employed more than 6,100 workers as of January.

AVIATION

WTO rules against the US

The WTO on Thursday said that the US had ignored a request to halt subsidized tax breaks to Boeing Co in its main planemaking state of Washington as a 15-year-old transatlantic trade row edges toward tit-for-tat sanctions. The EU said the WTO appeal ruling had vindicated its claims that Boeing continued to receive illegal subsidies, but the US said that only one measure, a Washington state tax break worth about US$100 million annually, had been found to break the rules.