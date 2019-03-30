US, China officials begin new round of trade talks

AFP, BEIJING

Top negotiators from China and the US yesterday resumed a fresh round of trade talks in Beijing aiming to settle a bruising spat that has threatened the global economy.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin were greeted by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse as the three men seek to resolve the long-running trade war between the world’s top two economies.

Officials are seeking to iron out major differences over US accusations that China has been using unfair trade practices for years by heavily subsidizing its companies while snatching the technological know-how of US firms.

In Washington, US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow on Thursday said that the talks were not “time-dependent” and could last weeks or even months if necessary.

The talks are “policy and enforcement dependent,” Kudlow said.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that a “large amount of work” remains to be done and that Liu would travel to Washington next week for another set of negotiations.

The two sides have imposed tariffs on US$360 billion in two-way trade since last year and US President Donald Trump last week suggested that some of those tariffs should stay in place after a deal is reached to ensure China keeps its end of any bargain.

“We have to see what the track record is and we’re not going to give up our leverage,” Kudlow said.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that all the tariffs will be kept in place, some of the tariffs will be kept there,” Kudlow told Bloomberg Television.

Asian markets rose yesterday, putting them on course to end the week on a positive note with investors focusing on the latest round of top-level China-US trade talks.

There has been little in the way of solid news on the negotiations, but observers have remained upbeat.

“Sentiment was largely positive after reports that the trade negotiations between the US and China were improving,” CMC Markets UK analyst David Madden said.

Taipei, Mumbai and Manila were all sharply higher.

Shanghai surged 3.2 percent and Tokyo ended 0.8 percent higher, while Hong Kong added 1.0 percent in the afternoon.

Seoul and Singapore each added 0.6 percent, Sydney put on 0.1 percent and Wellington gained 0.8 percent.

On currency markets, the upbeat mood helped the US dollar rise against the safe-haven yen, while the pound was slightly higher on the greenback, but unable to break out of a narrow range as the Brexit saga rumbles on.