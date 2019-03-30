Wells Fargo head Tim Sloan resigns

AFP, NEW YORK

Wells Fargo & Co CEO Tim Sloan, who became the target of criticism over the handling of a damaging scandal, is stepping down from his post “effective immediately,” the bank announced on Thursday.

Sloan, who was promoted to CEO in October 2016 after Wells Fargo’s fake accounts scandal was uncovered, said that he made the hard decision to exit to avoid serving as a “distraction” from the efforts to recover.

The 31-year veteran of the bank is also to leave the board immediately and then retire from the company on June 30, Wells Fargo said in a statement.

“This was my decision based on what I thought was best for Wells Fargo, because there’s just been too much focus on me and it was affecting our ability to move forward,” Sloan said on a conference call.

Sloan was tapped as CEO to replace John Stumpf just weeks after the fake accounts scandal broke.

Wells Fargo has settled a number of cases over the massive fraud, with penalties totaling more than US$750 million, in addition to a US$2.1 billion fine stemming from the 2008 financial crisis.

The US Federal Reserve also imposed an unusual and strict growth limit on the bank.

Although he was not at the helm while the scam was underway, as the bank’s president he has come under fire from US Congress, especially from Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren for the bank’s behavior.

“About damn time,” Warren said on Twitter moments after the announcement on Thursday. “Tim Sloan should have been fired a long time ago. He enabled Wells Fargo’s massive fake accounts scam, got rich off it, & then helped cover it up.”

At a news conference earlier this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell pointed to a “remarkably widespread series of breakdowns.”

The asset cap — an “unprecedented sanction” — would not be lifted “until Wells Fargo gets their arms around this.”

A 110-page investigation of the debacle that the bank released in April 2017 said that Sloan’s predecessor, Stumpf, “was too slow to investigate or critically challenge sales practices,” and failed to “appreciate the seriousness of the problem and the substantial reputational risk to Wells Fargo.”

The report largely exonerated Sloan, who was portrayed as trying to get a grasp on the situation.

In the wake of the resignation, Wells Fargo’s board elected general counsel Allen Parker to serve as interim CEO and president while the bank undertakes an external search for a new chief.

Board chair Betsy Duke praised Sloan for his “tireless and determined” service to the company, but said that he “made his decision on the basis of what he thinks is best for the company.”

“We have a lot more work to do,” Duke said on the conference call. “This is about more than one person.”

A CEO search committee was to meet yesterday, but she declined to give a time frame for picking a new leader, or to say whether the search would be limited to people in finance.

Wells Fargo rose 1.9 percent to US$50 in after-hours trading.