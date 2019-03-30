Hon Hai awards US$34m in contracts to six firms

Staff writer, with CNA

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has awarded US$34 million, or about NT$1.05 billion, in contracts to five Wisconsin firms for construction of an advanced flat-panel plant in the state.

In a statement released on Thursday, Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) globally, said that the five subcontractors are expected to immediately start construction on the Taiwanese firm’s 6G flat-panel facility located in the Wisconn Valley Science & Technology Park in Racine County.

The subcontractors are expected to start construction of critical utilities and roadways in the compound, the company said in the statement.

The five Wisconsin firms awarded the contracts are Giles Engineering Associates Inc, Staff Electric Co Inc, Hoffman Construction Co, A.W. Oakes & Sons Inc and Payne & Dolan Inc, Hon Hai said.

“Foxconn is proud to announce these successful Wisconsin-based subcontractors who will help make the gen-six facility a reality,” Louis Woo (胡國輝), a special assistant to Hon Hai founder and chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘), said in the statement.

“This investment will continue to provide new economic development to the local community and throughout the state,” Woo said.

“Our ‘Wisconsin First’ approach guides how we conduct business in the Badger State, and we look forward to having a positive impact on a range of industries and sectors in the community. This is only the beginning,” Woo added.

Earlier this month, Hon Hai announced that the 6G flat-panel production site is scheduled to start production in the fourth quarter of next year.

Construction work is scheduled to start by this summer, the company said.

The 6G plant is to produce screens for a wide range of applications, including education, healthcare, entertainment, sports, security and smart city development, it added.

Hon Hai said that it would take several major steps in the upcoming months and issue initial bid packages for the 6G plant in May.