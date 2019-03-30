FSC defends ban on ex-SinoPac head

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Thursday said that it would maintain its penalty against former SinoPac Financial Holdings Co (永豐金控) chairman Ho Shou-chuan (何壽川) after losing an administrative ruling.

Ho in January won an appeal against the commission’s June 2017 decision to remove him from SinoPac Financial’s board for breaching corporate governance rules in a series of dealings between SinoPac units, as well as granting questionable loans to parties led by his relatives.

The Executive Yuan on Thursday directed the commission to deliver a penalty report again within two months.

“The Executive Yuan rescinded our penalty, as it thought we did not clearly explain the reason for removing Ho as chairman, but we are determined to maintain our penalty, as Ho broke the rules,” Banking Bureau Deputy Director Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛) told a news conference in New Taipei City.

Ho, who had been SinoPac Financial chairman since 2005, failed to establish a healthy internal control system and did not responsibly monitor conflicts of interest, in addition to participating in illegal trades, Chuang said.

“We find it very difficult to believe that Ho is capable of running a financial institution effectively,” Chuang said.

“As we still need some time to judge if SinoPac has managed to improve, we have decided to prohibit Ho from serving as chairman,” she said.

“If Ho cannot accept the commission’s penalty, he can file another appeal,” she added.

The Banking Act (銀行法) stipulates that a manager who has been fired by the regulator cannot work at any financial institutions for five years.

It is the first time that a penalty issued by the commission to a financial conglomerate or bank has been rescinded by the Executive Yuan, Chuang said.