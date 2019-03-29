Agencies

AVIATION

WOW halts operations

Iceland’s budget airline WOW air, which focused on cross-Atlantic travel, yesterday announced it had ceased operations and all its flights have been canceled after failing to reach an agreement with investors on infusions of fresh cash. In a statement on its Web site, WOW advised passengers to check available flights for so-called rescue fares with other airlines to get to their destinations. “We have run out of time and have unfortunately not been able to secure the funding of the company,” chairman Skuli Mogensen said in a letter to employees. “I will never be able to forgive myself for not taking action sooner.” Earlier in the day, the company had postponed flights, saying it was in the “final stages” of raising new equity from a group of investors.

CHINA

Premier upbeat on economy

Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) yesterday said that “changes” in the economy this month had exceeded expectations, with the economy operating in a steady manner in the first quarter. At the Boao Forum for Asia on Hainan, Li was upbeat on the domestic outlook, although he sounded a warning on the global economy. The government plans to greatly expand market access for foreign banks and securities and insurance companies, and work on more favorable policies for foreign investors to trade Chinese bonds, Li said.

AVIATION

Boeing awaiting approval

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday said that it has not yet granted provisional approval for Boeing Co’s announced anti-stall software upgrade of 737 MAX aircraft following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The firm has “worked very closely with the FAA and other regulators to develop the computer-based training module. We have received provisional approval by the FAA,” Boeing said, referring to training.

TURKEY

Traders dump stocks, bonds

The most vulnerable corners of emerging markets are bracing for turbulence as the nation’s standoff with investors begins to test the nerves of traders. Volatility in the lira has posted the biggest four-day surge since 2004 as officials adopt measures to create a scarcity of the currency to prevent a slump in its value. As overnight borrowing rates crossed 1,000 percent, traders have dumped the nation’s stocks and bonds just days before Sunday’s election, which will test the popularity of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

REAL ESTATE

Vanke sheds shares

China Vanke Co (萬科) sold HK$7.8 billion (US$993.6 million) of shares to pay down overseas debt, highlighting the potential for a wave of equity raising by Chinese developers. The sale at HK$29.68 per share represented a 5 percent discount to Wednesday’s closing price, the company said yesterday. Vanke is China’s biggest listed property developer, and the move highlights the strength of its balance sheet and boosts the liquidity of its H-shares.

FOOD

TGI Fridays in potato lawsuit

It is acceptable to sell French fries that are not made in France, but a new lawsuit says it is not acceptable to sell potato skin snack chips that are not made from potato skins. A New York City woman on Wednesday sued TGI Fridays, in a proposed class action, claiming that the company misleads consumers by selling “Potato Skins” snacks that contain potato flakes and potato starch, but no skins.