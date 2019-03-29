Line Bank innovates in battle for virtual license

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Line Bank (連線商業銀行) would fight for a license to launch a virtual bank in Taiwan by introducing innovative services, such as personal credit scores and robo-advisers, preparation office chief executive officer Morris Huang (黃以孟) said yesterday.

Line Bank, a planned Web-only bank initiated by Line Financial Taiwan Corp (台灣連線金融科技), is competing for the nation’s two licenses against another two teams led by Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Waterland Financial Holdings Co (國票金控).

It is very difficult for young people, especially new graduates, to take loans from conventional banks, as they have not had time to build a good credit score, so Line Bank would establish its own model to establish users’ credit scores, Huang said.

“It is a sore point for young consumers, so we will take the initiative by inviting them to use our model,” Huang said.

However, the model could not replace the Joint Credit Information Center’s (JCIC, 金融聯合徵信中心) model, which provides card issuers with detailed information on an applicant’s credit history and ability to repay loans, and it would only be used for Line Bank, Huang told the Taipei Times.

The model would score people differently compared with the JCIC model, which is based on an applicant’s payment and borrowing record, Huang said, adding that he could not reveal anything more.

“Line, which enables users to communicate, shop, play games and watch television, is a lifestyle platform, but we want to build a financial platform,” Huang said.

Line Bank also plans to introduce robo-advisers to help clients make investment decisions, he said, adding that the company plans to use artificial intelligence to build its virtual financial consultants.

The company hopes the government will set up rules and a framework for the planned Web-only banks as early as possible, to allow it to build a platform for its clients to see and manage their financial assets, Huang said.

If Line Bank wins the license, it would take deposits and provide loans, as well as issue debit cards, Huang said.

“Issuing credit cards is our goal, but we will not do it at first,” he said.

Line Bank aims to become Taiwan’s first financial unicorn, which means that its valuation would be above US$1 billion, the firm said.

Meanwhile, Line Taiwan Ltd (台灣連線) yesterday said that it would help the government fight false news reports and misinformation by setting up a special channel on its Line app.

To clarify online rumors, Line would cooperate with the Executive Yuan and four fact-checking agencies, general manager Roger Chen (陳立人) said, adding that users could also ask questions on the app.

The company plans to launch the new service in the second quarter of this year, he said.