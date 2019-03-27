Hotel Indigo Hsinchu a ‘fun and exciting venue’

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter, in HSINCHU

Hotel Indigo Hsinchu Science Park (新竹英迪格) has distinguished itself from its conventional peers and has impressed technology-minded travelers who are looking for a different and fun experience, company officials said.

The six-month-old facility is Riant Capital Ltd’s (子樂投資) latest foray into the hospitality industry after inking a deal in January last year with Hyatt Hotels Corp to launch two luxury brands, Park Hyatt and Andaz, at a mixed-use complex in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) next year.

“With Hotel Indigo Hsinchu, I aim to prove that a good hotel should not only provide all modern amenities, but also be a fun and exciting venue at an affordable cost,” Riant Capital chairman Aaron Chan (詹偉立) told reporters on Sunday.

Toward that end, LED-lit walls and welcoming staff greet guests amid a lounge-bar ambiance that allows them to enjoy a cup of coffee, pastries and check-in at its GD5 Cafe.

The surroundings fall in line with the brand’s neighborhood concept under which individual Indigo facilities tout unique designs, and reflect the historic and cultural elements of the neighborhood.

Indigo Hsinchu features the concept of technology, as it is located just 1.5km from the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), Chan said.

Taiwan’s global leadership in semiconductor technology has brought guests from all over the world and would spur demand for hotels catering to businesspeople, Chan said.

Riant Capital has partnered with InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) to manage the facility under its Indigo brand on the former site of the unprofitable Miramar Hotel Hsinchu (新竹美麗信酒店), which closed in November 2017.

A successful hotel does not necessarily require lavish investment, Chan said after he spent just three months redecorating the building, with the 140 guest rooms largely unchanged except for new mattresses.

“What matters most is how guests feel during their stay and we try to make sure they have fun,” Chan said.