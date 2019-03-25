Manufacturing firms boost demand for new workers

Staff writer, with CNA

Demand for workers in the nation’s manufacturing sector last month surpassed other major sectors, as tech firms expanded their investments in 5G technology, the Workforce Development Agency said on Friday.

Manufacturing firms posted job advertisements on the agency’s recruitment Web site — Taiwanjobs.gov.tw — to hire a total of 37,148 employees, up 11.8 percent from a month earlier, agency data showed.

The increase in hiring was triggered by rising demand from the computer, electronics and optoelectronics segment on the expectation that the launch of 5G technology next year would create new business opportunities, it said.

Demand for Internet-based communications devices also rose, boosting the need for personnel in the segment, the agency added.

The computer, electronics and optoelectronics segment posted 2,697 new positions on the recruitment site, up 39.02 percent from a month earlier, the data showed.

Accton Technology Corp (智邦科技), one of the leading Internet connection device providers in Taiwan, is looking to hire more than 400 employees, including surface-mount technology and maintenance engineers.

Accton provides 10-month maternity leave for new mothers to create an employee-friendly working environment, the agency said.

Printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) is seeking to hire more than 500 workers, including quality control and production engineers, and technicians, the agency added.

However, the overall number of new job postings on the Web site fell 1.58 percent from a month earlier to 89,426, and a total of 51,117 new jobseekers signed up — a drop of 9.46 percent, it said.

The figures mean there are 1.75 jobs for each jobseeker on average, the agency said.

The nation’s jobless rate stood at 3.72 percent last month, up 0.08 percentage points from a month earlier, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Friday.

However, after seasonal adjustments, the jobless rate fell 0.01 percent from a month earlier to 3.71 percent, indicating that the local job market remained stable, it said.