Four local companies to invest NT$17.1bn, hire 3,300

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs has approved investments totaling NT$17.1 billion (US$555.1 million) in the nation by four Taiwanese companies, which it estimates would create about 3,300 jobs.

Industrial paper maker Long Chen Paper Co (榮成紙業), contact lens maker Unicon Optical Co Ltd (優你康光學), telecom equipment supplier Sercomm Corp (中磊) and an unspecified printed-circuit board (PCB) maker are the latest firms to join the government’s three-year “action plan to encourage Taiwanese companies abroad to invest in Taiwan,” the ministry said in a statement on its Web site yesterday.

The program incentivizes Taiwanese businesses with operations abroad to return and invest in the nation with government assistance in taxation, financing, land, utilities and labor.

Since January, the ministry has approved 18 applications to join the program, while more than 50 firms are considering applying, the ministry said.

The firms approved by the ministry have pledged a combined NT$57 billion in investments and vowed to create more than 7,700 jobs, it said.

Long Chen, which manufactures recycled container board, corrugated medium paper, corrugated board and packaging materials, has production bases across Taiwan and China.

Due to high US tariffs on Chinese products, Long Chen plans to invest NT$7 billion in Taiwan to build new plants, upgrade manufacturing facilities and adopt industrial automation.

The investment is expected to create 166 new jobs, the ministry said.

Unicon plans to relocate its contact lens production lines to the Taichung Precision Machinery Science and Technology Innovation Park (台中精密機械園區) and is to open eight new automated production lines in leased factories there.

The company’s NT$1.2 billion investment is estimated to create 553 jobs, the ministry said.

Following Accton Technology Corp (智邦科技) and Askey Computer Corp (亞旭電腦), Sercomm become the latest IT and networking company to manufacture gears domestically amid the lingering US-China trade dispute.

Sercomm plans to expand capacity at plants in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南) to meet future needs, while the unspecified PCB maker is to produce high-end products to diversify risk, the ministry said.