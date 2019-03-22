Agencies

TRADE

Next US-China visits set

A US delegation headed by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to visit China on Thursday and Friday next week for the next round of negotiations, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said yesterday. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) is to travel to Washington early next month for more talks, ministry spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) said. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the US might leave tariffs on Chinese goods for a “substantial period” to ensure that Beijing complies with any trade agreement.

CRIME

Counterfeiting gang nabbed

Chinese police have arrested 32 members of a group they said made and sold up to 100 million yuan (US$15 million) of counterfeit luxury goods from brands such as Louis Vuitton and Loewe, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday. Police in Shanghai also closed two assembly lines used to make the counterfeits and seized more than 4,000 bags, clothes and accessories.

CRIME

Fraud suspect pleads guilty

A Lithuanian man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to US charges that he helped orchestrate a scheme to defraud Facebook Inc and Google out of more than US$100 million. Evaldas Rimasauskas, 50, entered his plea to one count of wire fraud before US District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison at his sentencing in July. He also agreed to forfeit about US$49.7 million he obtained from the scheme.

BRAZIL

Interest rates unchanged

The central bank on Wednesday on left interest rates unchanged after holding its first monetary policy meeting under new Governor Roberto Campos Neto. The bank’s unanimous decision — only the second since pro-business President Jair Bolsonaro took power in January — to keep rates at 6.5 percent was in line with market expectations.

INVESTMENT

Levi Strauss IPO a success

Levis Strauss & Co raised $623.3 million in its US initial public offering (IPO), pricing shares above the marketed range. The iconic blue jeans maker sold 36.7 million shares at US$17 apiece on Wednesday, according to a statement. It had marketed them for US$14 to US$16 apiece. The stock started trading yesterday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering valued Levi Strauss at US$6.55 billion, based on the number of shares outstanding after the IPO.

CRIME

S Korean firms plead guilty

South Korean oil refiners S-Oil Corp and Hyundai Oilbank Co have agreed to plead guilty to criminal and civil charges of rigging bids to supply fuel to the US military, the US Department of Justice said on Wednesday. Hyundai is to pay US$83.1 million in criminal and civil fines, while S-Oil would pay US$43.58 million to settle the allegations, the department said.

AVIATION

India hopes to save jobs

The Indian government is mulling options to save jobs at Jet Airways India Ltd, including asking low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd to consider taking over some of the debt-laden company’s aircraft, people with knowledge of the matter said. The proposal involves SpiceJet acquiring as many as 40 of Jet Airways’ grounded planes that are owned by lessors, one of the people said.