Home / Business
Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - Page 10　

Nissan Motor to cut China sales outlook: sources

Bloomberg

Former Nissan Motor Co chief executive Carlos Ghosn went all-in on China by approving a plan to invest US$9 billion, yet his successor appears to be rolling that back amid signs the world’s biggest vehicle market is beginning an extended downturn.

Nissan is cutting a future target for China sales by about 8 percent, people familiar with the matter said.

Nissan and Dongfeng Motor Corp (東風汽車) now forecast their joint venture will sell 2.39 million vehicles in 2022, the end of the current mid-term plan. That is a reduction of more than 200,000 units from the previous target, the people said.

The revision is being discussed as CEO Hiroto Saikawa embarks on a program to put profitability before growth in sales volume, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

That includes possibly taking a break from introducing brand-new models in China, they said.

“You need to invest to survive,” said Toliver Ma (馬守彰), a Hong Kong-based analyst at Guotai Junan Securities Co (國泰君安證券). “All players, big or small, will need a plan for their electric vehicles, especially to compete in China.”

Nicholas Maxfield, a spokesman for Yokohama-based Nissan, yesterday said the company has not made any announcements regarding changes to its China business plan.

Nissan’s venture with Wuhan-based Dongfeng said it would review the mid-term targets and might make adjustments based on market conditions.

Saikawa’s mandate to Nissan executives is to not focus on sales volume — as Ghosn did — but rather to boost profit, according to one person familiar with his thinking.

This story has been viewed 345 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top