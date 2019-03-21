Google launches video-game streaming platform

AP, NEW YORK

Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday unveiled a video-game streaming platform called Stadia, positioning itself to take on the traditional video game business.

The platform will store a game-playing session in the cloud and lets players jump across devices operating on Google’s Chrome browser and Chrome OS, such as Pixel phones and Chromebooks.

Google did not say how much its new service would cost, whether it would offer subscriptions or other options, or what games would be available at launch — all key elements to the success of a new video game platform.

It only said that Stadia would be available later this year.

Google made the announcement at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, California.

Some industry watchers were expecting a streaming console, but Google’s platform centers squarely on the company’s cloud infrastructure.

“The new generation of gaming is not a box,” Google vice president Phil Harrison said. “The data center is your platform.”

Much like movies and music, the traditional video game industry has been shifting from physical hardware and games to digital downloads and streaming.

Video game streaming typically requires a strong connection and more computing power than simply streaming video, since there is real-time interaction between player and game. Google says it is leveraging its data centers to power the system.

Google said that playing video games would be as simple as pressing a “Play Now” button, with nothing to download or install. An optional dedicated Stadia controller would be available.

The WiFi-enabled controller has a button that lets players launch a microphone and use Google Assistant to ask questions about the games being played. Another button lets users share gameplay directly to Google’s video streaming service, YouTube.

Harrison said he expects all gaming would eventually take place outside consoles, in cloud-powered streaming platforms similar to what Google announced — but not right away.

“It won’t replace traditional games devices overnight,” he said in an interview after the announcement. “And we wouldn’t be here if not for the existing traditional platforms.”

CFRA Research analyst Scott Kessler said Google’s approach that ties YouTube sharing and video-game playing is unique.

“It is not necessarily at this point the easiest thing for people to livestream their games and now you can do it with the push of a button,” he said. “What they’ve done with Stadia is to connect and unify both the gaming platform and the streaming platform, which obviously is new.”

The company said that would be available late this year in the US, Canada, the UK and parts of Europe.

Google showed demos of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Doom Eternal. More information about games and pricing is due this summer.

The US video game industry posted revenue of US$43.4 billion last year, up 18 percent from 2017, research firm NPD Group said.

BTIG managing director Brandon Ross said Stadia would be a positive for game publishers “assuming that it works and works at scale, which is a big assumption.”

That is because the platform could bring in players not willing to spend the money upfront for a gaming PC or a console.

“What they’re presenting is a feasible way to play video games in the cloud, and utilizing the cloud so you can play anytime, anyplace and anywhere,” he said. “There’s no friction, including the friction of upfront hardware costs.”