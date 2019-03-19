Staff writer

CIRCUIT BOARDS

Flexium building 5G plant

Flexium Interconnect Inc (台郡), a major supplier of flexible printed circuit boards (FPCBs) for Apple Inc’s products, yesterday broke ground for a factory at Kaohsiung’s Hofa Industrial Park (和發產業園區) to start a 5G communications business. Flexium would invest NT$10 billion (US$324.34 million) in the project, adding FPCB materials, equipment and millimeter-wave technology and creating up to 2,500 jobs, chairman Walter Cheng (鄭明智) said. After the first phase of construction, which should take a year, trial production would begin, the company said, adding that the completed project would double its production capacity.

OPTICS

Young sees monthly net loss

Optical module supplier Young Optics Inc (揚明光學) yesterday reported a net loss of NT$31 million for last month, with net losses per share of NT$0.27, while revenue rose 10.55 percent year-on-year to NT$331 million. The company’s revenue in the first two months of the year grew 7.41 percent year-on-year to NT$735.5 million, compared with NT$1.36 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. The Taiwan Stock Exchange requested recent figures from the company after its stock price experienced volatility in recent sessions. Shares of Young Optics closed down 0.45 percent yesterday at NT$111.5 in Taipei trading.

SEMICONDUCTORS

ESMT proposes dividend

Local chip designer Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology Inc (ESMT, 晶豪科技) yesterday said its board is proposing a cash dividend of NT$1.5 per share, a payout ratio of 59.5 percent, after the company reported earnings per share of NT$2.52 last year. The proposal suggested a dividend yield of 4.57 percent based on the company’s closing price of NT$32.8, the company said. Net profit decreased 18.3 percent year-on-year to NT$706 million last year on revenue of NT$11.56 billion, while gross margin dropped 1.25 percentage points to 18.42 percent, company data showed.

AVIATION

AIDC chairman replaced

Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC, 漢翔航空工業), the nation’s largest civilian and military aircraft manufacturer, yesterday announced its appointment of Hu Kai-hung (胡開宏) to replace chairman Anson Liao (廖榮鑫) with immediate effect. Hu has been managing director of the company’s board of directors, as well as a deputy commander and lieutenant general in the Republic of China Air Force. The company named Ma Wan-june (馬萬鈞), vice president of the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, to replace president Lin Nan-juh (林南助), also to take effect immediately.

ELECTRONICS

HTC to offer unlimited VR

HTC Corp (宏達電) is to provide unlimited access to virtual reality (VR) content starting next month in an effort to boost VR revenue, the company announced on Friday last week. From April 2, subscribers could take advantage of the Viveport Infinity program and enjoy unlimited access to VR content subscription services, HTC said in a news release. Program subscribers would pay US$12.99 per month, or US$99 per year, to get unlimited Viveport services, it said. Viveport is a Vive app store that provides users with a wider range of content for the VR headset.