Hotel Royal to officially launch The Place Taipei

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) is to officially launch its new outlet, The Place Taipei, in the city’s Nangang District (南港) on Thursday to take advantage of conference and exhibition tourism in the area.

The hotel had its soft opening on March 1 and occupancy rates hit 70 percent during the Taipei International Machine Tool Show early this month.

The hotel said it is almost fully booked ahead of next week’s Taipei Cycle Show.

“That is an impressive showing, thanks to the convenient location at Nangang Software Park (南港軟體園區), within walking distance of the Nangang Exhibition Center and the Nangang MRT Station,” Hotel Royal chief executive Winston Shen (沈方正) told reporters on Friday last week.

The hotel is a NT$500 million (US$16.22 million) joint venture with the landlord, Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), and caters to business travelers with daily room rates of NT$3,500 to NT$4,000, Shen said.

The outlet, with 179 guestrooms, is the group’s 11th property in Taiwan and fourth under The Place brand, which has a presence in Yilan County, Tainan and Taichung, in line with the company’s plan to expand at home and abroad, the group said.

Shen said he expects business travelers to account for 60 percent of the clientele.

The hotel has an Italian restaurant, called Soft Kitchen, and conference space that can accommodate 120 people, he said.

It plans to offer lunch boxes during trade fairs after receiving orders for 6,000 lunch boxes during the machine tool show between March 4 and March 9, Shen said.

While positioned as a business hotel, The Place Taipei has no intention to give up on leisure tourists and is collaborating with retail stores in Nangang to promote tours to help boost occupancy during the slow season for exhibitions, he said.

Dutch architecture firm Mecanoo helped design the hotel with an emphasis on the history of Nangkang’s industrial development, so design elements such as references to the tea industry and brick factories can be seen in the hotel, Shen said.

The hotel also offers automated check-in to help attract tech-savvy guests, he said.

The Place Taipei takes up the 10th to 20th floors of a mixed-use building that could generate NT$150 million in rental income annually for Shin Kong Financial.