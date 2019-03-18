BizLink proposes NT$7.5 dividend

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯) on Friday said that its board of directors had proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$7.5 per share after the wire harness maker reported earnings per share of NT$11.86 for last year, compared with NT$10.68 in 2017.

The proposal represents a payout ratio of 63.24 percent and suggests a dividend yield of 3.5 percent on the company’s closing price of NT$214.5 on Friday.

BizLink’s net profit increased 17.98 percent year-on-year to NT$1.39 billion (US$45 million) last year on revenue of NT$21.39 billion. The results indicate that the company’s annual earnings for last year exceeded its paid-in capital for the second consecutive year, company data showed.

Cathay Futures Corp (國泰期貨) said that last year’s earnings would be better than it had forecast, as the company’s gross margin and operating margin were on track for gradual improvement last year to hit 21.5 percent and 8.4 percent respectively.

On the back of stable raw material prices and better product mix, gross margin for this year is expected to increase to 22.7 percent and operating margin would rise to 9.9 percent, Cathay said in a note.

BizLink is the sole supplier of wiring harnesses for battery management systems in Tesla Inc’s Model 3 sedans. Apart from supplying cables and harnesses for electric-vehicle (EV) battery management systems, the company’s product portfolio includes components for information technology, consumer electronics and electrical appliances, as well as industrial, medical, solar and telecom equipment.

BizLink said in a statement that it remains positive on the next two quarters in terms of its information technology, consumer electronics and vehicle harness businesses, citing steady orders from brand customers.

Wire harnesses for medical equipment and industrial applications would mostly show mild growth in the first half of the year, while the outlook for electrical appliance harnesses would depend on global macroeconomic conditions, BizLink said.

This year, BizLink’s information technology revenue is expected to increase 11 percent on the back of new docking station products, while automotive revenue could grow 25 percent aided by more shipments of Model 3s, Cathay Futures said.

“Overall, we expect BizLink’s revenue for this year to grow to NT$23.2 billion, up 9 percent year-on-year,” Cathay Futures analyst Shun Wang (王冠舜) said in the note.

“We believe that BizLink has recovered after it bottomed out in the first half of last year,” Wang said.

Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was also positive on BizLink’s outlook, predicting an annual increase of 23 percent in earnings this year.

“Contrary to most auto parts names, earnings of which have been dragged by the traditional car market’s downturn in the fourth quarter of 2018, BizLink has seen solid earnings supported by its EV and non-auto business,” Yuanta analyst Kenny Chen (陳景文) said in a note, referring to the information technology and electrical appliance businesses.