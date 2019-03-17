Agencies

BANKING

IADB recognizes Guaido pick

The Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) on Friday officially recognized the representative named by Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido, the first multilateral institution to take that step. Self-proclaimed interim president Guaido named Harvard economist Ricardo Hausmann to represent him at the bank — the primary source of financing for development projects in Latin America and the Caribbean.

BANKING

Mechanics inks deal

Mechanics Bank agreed to buy much of Dutch lender Rabobank Group’s US operations for about US$2.1 billion, bringing together two California lenders and extending the combined company’s reach throughout much of the state. Mechanics, based in Walnut Creek, California, is gaining Rabobank’s US retail, business-banking, commercial real estate, mortgage and wealth-management businesses, the companies said on Friday.

BANKING

PwC agrees to settle

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) agreed to pay US$335 million to settle US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) allegations that the firm was negligent in its audits of Colonial BancGroup Inc, an Alabama bank that collapsed after the 2008 financial crisis. The agreement, announced on Friday in a statement by the FDIC, closes a difficult chapter for PwC with the US agency that could have been even worse.

UNITED STATES

Chinese pork seized

Federal agents seized 454 tonnes of pork smuggled from China to a port in New Jersey amid fears the meat could contain traces of the African swine fever virus that has ravaged the Asian country’s hog herds. The bust marks the the largest-ever seizure of agricultural products in the US, according to Anthony Bucci, public affairs specialist at Customs and Border Protection. The pork arrived in more than 50 shipping containers over the past few weeks to the port in Newark, hidden in containers of ramen noodles and laundry detergent, Bucci said.

ENTERTAINMENT

MGM gains Macau approval

MGM Resorts International has been authorized to continue operating casinos in Macau. The company says that the Macau government extended the gambling license of its China unit to June 2022. The casino giant is to pay the government US$24.7 million. MGM’s license was to expire in March next year. MGM operates two casino-resorts in Macau, including the lavish MGM Cotai, which opened last year.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sega suspends ‘Judge Eyes’

Japanese entertainment firm Sega Corp has suspended shipments of its video game Judge Eyes after a popular Japanese actor appearing in the action-adventure software was arrested on drug charges, a company spokeswoman said on Friday. Japanese authorities on Tuesday arrested actor and musician Pierre Taki, 51, whose real name is Masanori Taki, on suspicion of using cocaine. The software for Sony’s Playstation 4 console had been on sale since December last year in Japan and other Asian countries, while it was scheduled to be released in North America in June.