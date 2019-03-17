US-S Korea trade dispute launched

AFP, WASHINGTON

The US government on Friday announced that it was launching the first dispute with South Korea under the free-trade pact between the two countries over how South Korea’s competition regulator treats US firms.

The issue stems from US concerns that Seoul is not abiding by the terms of the free-trade agreement, known as KORUS, when its dealing with US companies “in competition hearings held by the Korea Fair Trade Commission [KFTC],” the US Trade Representative’s office said.

“Some of these KFTC hearings have denied US parties certain rights, including the opportunity to review and rebut the evidence against them. Denial of this fundamental right undermines their ability to defend themselves,” the US office said in a statement.

Washington has been working with South Korea to try to resolve the issue, but the draft legislation to amend the country’s monopoly and fair-trade law does not “rectify the problem, address the United States’ concerns, or comply with KORUS obligations,” it said.

The office is seeking changes “necessary to meet the KORUS obligation while protecting business confidential information,” the agency said.