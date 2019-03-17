Ford to cut 5,000-plus jobs in Germany

AFP, FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany

Ford Motor Corp on Friday said it planned to cut “more than 5,000” jobs in Germany as part of a major restructuring to boost profitability at the US automaker’s European operations.

The group aims to carry out the jobs cull through voluntary redundancies and early retirement, a spokeswoman told reporters.

“This announcement is part of the Ford restructuring announced in January in Europe with the goal of returning to profitable business in Europe as soon as possible,” the spokeswoman said.

“The aim is to cut more than 5,000 jobs in the most socially responsible way possible,” she said, without detailing how the cuts would be divided among Ford’s operations in Cologne, Aachen and Saarlouis.

The announcement, which was shared with Ford Germany employees earlier on Friday, comes after Ford in January said that “thousands” of jobs would be cut as part of a revamp of its loss-making European division.

Ford employs about 53,000 people across Europe, with about 24,000 of them in Germany.

The second-biggest US automaker plans to respond to business challenges with a global reorganization, including a huge cost-cutting drive and partnership deals with rivals.

Ford last year announced that it would halt production of almost all sedans and small cars in the US to save US$11 billion.

In the UK, the automaker plans to axe 1,150 jobs, according to Britain’s Unite union.

In France, Ford plans to close a plant making gearboxes near Bordeaux, costing 800 jobs and drawing the ire of the French government.

In Russia, Ford said it would launch a strategic review of its joint venture Ford Sollers.

Like other automakers who have teamed up to reduce costs in an increasingly competitive industry, Ford earlier this year announced an alliance with Volkswagen AG to jointly develop commercial vans and pickups from 2022. The two companies are also in talks about potentially cooperating on electric and self-driving cars.

In related news, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is charging Volkswagen and former chief executive officer Martin Winterkorn with defrauding US investors during an emissions scandal.

The commission said that from April 2014 to May 2015, Volkswagen issued more than US$13 billion in bonds and assets-backed securities in US markets when senior executives knew that more than 500,000 vehicles in the country grossly exceeded legal vehicle emissions limits.

The complaint claims that Volkswagen made false and misleading statements to investors and underwriters about vehicle quality, environmental compliance and the company’s financial standing, which gave Volkswagen a financial benefit when it issued securities at more attractive rates for the company, the commission said.

Volkswagen on Friday said that the commission was simply repeating unproven claims about Winterkorn.

“Regrettably, more than two years after Volkswagen entered into landmark, multibillion-[US] dollar settlements in the United States with the Department of Justice, almost every state and nearly 600,000 consumers, the SEC is now piling on to try to extract more from the company,” the company said in a statement.

Volkswagen has paid about US$20 billion in fines and civil settlements. It has also pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the US and several managers, including Winterkorn, were charged there.