AGENCIES

CHINA

Cable makers’ shares sink

A severe price war among cable makers vying to supply the country’s telecom giants’ 5G ambitions have caught investors off guard. Instead of the earnings windfall that many were hoping for, profit margins will likely be squeezed and analysts say some companies might only manage to break even this year. Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd (長飛光纖光纜) sank 9.5 percent in Hong Kong yesterday, while Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd (京信通信系統控股), which does not even make cables, lost 6.6 percent. Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co (烽火通信), Hengtong Optic-electric Co (亨通集團) and Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co (中天科技) dropped at least 3.3 percent onshore. China Mobile’s (中國移動) order for fiber-optic cable last month sent shares of anything with a hint of 5G rallying.

APPAREL

Adidas expects slow growth

Adidas AG shares yesterday slumped after the company said it expects sales growth to slow this year, with the retro footwear boom losing momentum on the company’s European home turf. Sales growth this year would be as much as 3 percentage points behind last year’s 8 percent, the company said. Adidas is facing growing momentum from archrival Nike Inc, which is benefiting from a raft of hot-selling new products. Adidas has been struggling in Western Europe, which accounted for about 23 percent of sales in the fourth quarter of last year. Sales fell in the region last year, but the company forecast a “slight increase” this year, adjusted for currency swings.

UNITED KINGDOM

No tariffs after Brexit

The government is not to apply tariffs on most goods imported into the country in the event of a no-deal Brexit, under a temporary plan announced yesterday. About 87 percent of goods by value would be eligible for tariff-free access. The remainder, including some meat and dairy, as well as finished vehicles, would have tariffs to protect domestic industry. The list does not include vehicle parts imported from the EU. The government also said any tariffs would not apply to goods imported into Northern Ireland from Ireland.

INDIA

Google unveils music app

Alphabet Inc’s Google has introduced its YouTube music app in the country, offering local and global songs to a booming market that saw the entry of Spotify AB just a few days ago. The YouTube Music streaming and download service includes popular Bollywood Hindi scores and other local-language music, the Mountainview, California-based technology giant said in a blog post. The free service is supported by commercials, while a premium version with no advertisements costs 99 rupees (US$1.42) a month. YouTube is already the country’s most popular online music source via its free mainstay video service. While streaming services have about 100 million users in the country, only a tiny fraction of that pays.

SOUTH KOREA

Unemployment drops

Jobs data provided some surprisingly good news for President Moon Jae-in, who is under fire over his economic policies — particularly his aggressive minimum wage hikes. The unemployment rate last month fell to 3.7 percent, the lowest in eight months and better than economists’ forecast of 4.2 percent. The economy added 263,000 new jobs last month, the most since January last year. The hiring was mainly in services.