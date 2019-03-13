Musk’s lawyers fight SEC filing

Reuters

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Monday shot back against US securities regulators, saying in a filing that his tweet about the electric vehicle maker’s production volume did not violate his fraud settlement and he cannot be held in contempt.

Musk’s tweet claiming the electric vehicle-maker would produce about 500,000 cars this year complied with company’s communication policy for senior executives, lawyers for Musk wrote in a filing in federal court in Manhattan.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had asked the court to hold Musk in contempt, saying his Feb. 19 tweet violated a fraud settlement in September last year barring him from sharing material information about Tesla on social media without the company’s preapproval.

“This contempt action, following Musk’s sincerely held criticism of the SEC on 60 Minutes, also reflects concerning and unprecedented overreach on the part of the SEC,” the filing said.

The settlement between Musk, Tesla and the SEC resolved an SEC lawsuit over claims Musk made on Twitter in August last year that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at US$420 per share.

The SEC called those tweets “false and misleading,” and a go-private deal never materialized.

As part of that settlement, Musk stepped down as the company’s chairman and he and Tesla agreed to pay US$20 million each in fines.

The renewed public battle between Tesla’s chief executive and the top US securities regulator adds pressure on Musk, who is struggling to make the company profitable after cutting the price of its Model 3 sedan to US$35,000.

Tesla has backed off a plan to close all its US stores and said it would instead raise prices of its higher-end vehicles by about 3 percent on average.

Musk had called the regulator the “Shortseller Enrichment Commission” on Twitter after the settlement, and tweeted that “something is broken with SEC oversight” just one day after the agency started pursuing the contempt order.

Legal experts have said that the SEC could pursue multiple avenues, including a higher fine, imposing further restrictions on Musk’s activities or removing him from Tesla’s board or helm.

Tesla in December last year published a new communications policy for senior executives as part of the settlement calling for Tesla’s general counsel and a newly designated in-house securities law attorney to preapprove any written statements about Tesla that could be material.

A disclosure controls committee, made up of board members Brad Buss, Antonio Gracias and James Murdoch, was tasked with overseeing compliance with the policy.