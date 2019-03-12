Agencies

CHIPMAKERS

Nvidia to buy Mellanox

Nvidia Corp is nearing an agreement to buy Israeli chipmaker Mellanox Technologies, which would help it gain technology used to speed the flow of information around data centers, people familiar with the matter said. The sale of Mellanox, which has a market value of about US$5.9 billion, could be announced as soon as yesterday, the people said. Nvidia is the leading bidder ahead of rivals including Intel Corp, the people said. Representatives for Nvidia, Mellanox and Intel declined to comment.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla prices to rise 3%

Tesla Inc said it plans to raise average vehicle prices by about 3 percent globally after it decided to shut down fewer stores than previously announced. The move comes days after Tesla said it would be winding down most of its physical stores and moving to an online-only platform. However, the company has since decided to keep “significantly” more stores open, it said on its blog. Potential Tesla vehicle buyers would have a week to place orders before prices rise for the Model S and Model X, the company said.

GERMANY

Industrial production sags

Industrial output fell 0.8 percent month-on-month in January, federal statistics authority Destatis said yesterday, adding to a picture of a slowdown taking hold across the 19-nation eurozone. Looking to different elements of production in January, makers of capital and producer goods saw lower output, while consumer goods firms booked an increase. Energy generation and construction also reported expansion.

BANKING

Net new yuan loans fall

Banks extended 885.8 billion yuan (US$131.7 billion) in net new yuan loans last month, a sharp drop from January loans and less than expected. A pull-back last month had been widely expected as banks tend to front-load loans at the beginning of the year to get higher-quality customers and win market share. Broad M2 money supply, which includes M1 — physical currency and coin deposits and checkable deposits — time deposits, foreign-currency deposits and mutual funds, grew 8.0 percent last month from a year earlier, below forecasts, People’s Bank of China data showed on Sunday. Outstanding yuan loans grew 13.4 percent from a year earlier, matching expectations and unchanged from January’s rise.

ENERGY

Petrobras to cut costs

Petrobras has announced plans to slash US$8.1 billion from its operational costs from this year to 2023 to “maximize value for shareholders.” The amount to be reduced is 6.6 percent of the US$122.6 billion originally budgeted for the period, the state-run oil company said in a statement on Friday. The company said it plans to introduce cuts to staff spending and reduce discretionary expenses such as sponsorships and advertising. A voluntary layoff plan is expected to be launched soon, but the company did not say when.

RETAIL

Amer Sports sold for US$5bn

A consortium led by Chinese companies has bought Finnish firm Amer Sports for 4.6 billion euros (US$5.17 billion), acquiring leading ski brands Salomon and Atomic. Amer Sports said the offer, announced in September and launched in December, had been successful with some 94 percent of its shares sold to the group. Estimated to be worth 4.4 billion euros, Amer Sports last reported annual sales of 2.7 billion euros and employs about 9,500 people.