Taipei eighth on list of cities with most ‘super-rich’

Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei was listed eighth in the world in terms of the city’s number of “super-rich” residents, individuals worth at least US$30 million, in Knight Frank LLP’s 2019 Wealth Report released last week.

According to Knight Frank, a real-estate consultancy, the top spot last year was taken by London with 4,944 super-rich residents, followed by Tokyo (3,732), Singapore (3,598), New York (3,378), Beijing (1,673), Paris (1,667) and Seoul (1,594).

Taipei in eighth place had 1,519 super-rich residents, and was followed by Zurich, Switzerland (1,507), and Sao Paulo, Brazil (1,352).

Despite Brexit, London remained the biggest hub for billionaires, including members of the Rausing family, who own packaging company Tetra Laval, and Chelsea landowner Charles Cadogan, the report said.

“Hard Brexit, no Brexit, Brexit-lite: whatever the outcome, London will remain the leading global wealth center in 2019,” the report said.

Described as London’s only serious rival by the report, New York is the only US city to feature in the top 10.

The ranks of the super-rich are set to increase by more than 20 percent over the next five years, while the number of US dollar millionaires are set to exceed 20 million for the first time this year, Knight Frank forecast.

Asia is the biggest hub for billionaires, with the number in the region set to pass 1,000 by 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the 2,696 billionaires in the world, it said.

About a quarter of purchases of London homes worth at least US$2.6 million were made by buyers from China and Hong Kong last year, almost double the number in 2017, the report said.