Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - Page 15　

Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer

IT

Synnex subsidiary expands

Synnex Technology International Corp (聯強) last week announced that an Indonesian subsidiary opened a logistics center last month, as the outlook for information technology and communications products in the country remains bright. PT Synnex Metrodata Indonesia, a joint venture with PT Metrodata Electronics, Indonesia’s largest information technology firm, expects the center to increase customer satisfaction and reduce logistical costs, Synnex said. The firm reported revenue of NT$53.3 billion (US$1.72 billion) for the first two months of the year, down 5 percent year-on-year.

COMPUTERS

Shin Zu Shing sales jump

Notebook PC and LCD monitor hinge maker Shin Zu Shing Co Ltd (新日興) reported earnings per share of NT$6.67, the highest in three years, thanks to rising sales and improved gross margins. Net profit for last year increased 62.3 percent annually and operating profit grew 15 percent to NT$1.51 billion, with revenue rising 11.4 percent to NT$9.65 billion, the company reported on Friday. New AirPod orders from Apple Inc would boost company sales this year, analysts said.

APPAREL

Jinli sales fall 30.25%

Jinli Group Holdings Ltd (金麗), an apparel maker that focuses on the Chinese market, on Friday said that consolidated sales fell 30.25 percent last month from a year earlier due to seasonal factors and fewer working days. Sales last month were NT$128 million, also down 54.69 percent from January, Jinli said. Combined sales for January and last month dropped 26.7 percent year-on-year to NT$410 million as trade tensions weighed on consumer demand in China, the company said.

