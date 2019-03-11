Hon Hai tops Apple’s supplier list

Staff writer, with CNA

Thirty-five production sites run by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) are among Apple Inc’s top 200 suppliers.

Hon Hai’s China factories in Hubei Province’s Wuhan, Shanxi Province’s Taiyuan and Jincheng, and Sichuan Province’s Chengdu were among Apple’s most important suppliers, the list showed.

It showed that Hon Hai assembles Apple products at other sites across China’s eastern coast, including factories in Shenzhen’s Longhua and Futian districts, as well as its Guanlan Technology Park, Guangdong Province’s Foshan and Zhongshan, Jiangsu Province’s Kunshan and Huaian, and Henan Province’s Zhengzhou.

The list also showed that Hon Hai assembles Apple products at factories in Tainan, Taiwan; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Fort Worth, Texas; Bac Giang Province, Vietnam; and Tamil Nadu State, India.

Five factories run by Osaka-based Sharp Corp, in China, Japan and Vietnam, were among the top 200 suppliers. Hon Hai owns a 66 percent stake in the company.

Hon Hai on Friday reported consolidated sales of NT$265.63 billion (US$8.6 billion) for last month, down 35.85 percent from January and 4.39 percent from a year earlier.

In the first two months of the year, sales rose 0.19 percent annually to NT$679.73 billion, it said.

Other Taiwanese manufacturers also made the supplier list, such as IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光), smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光), metal casing maker Catcher Technology Co (可成) and passive component maker Yageo Corp (國巨).

Nine of ASE’s factories, in Taiwan, China and South Korea, appeared among the top suppliers.

Four of Yageo’s assembly sites, including a production facility in Kaohsiung, were on the list.

Yageo’s factories produce components such as chip resistors, inductors and multi-layer ceramic capacitors.