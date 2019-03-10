Agencies

CHINA

Factory prices stay steady

Factory price growth remained steady last month at a close-to-zero reading that signals the continued risk of deflation in the world’s second-largest economy. The producer price index rose 0.1 percent from a year earlier and the consumer price index rose 1.5 percent, compared with estimates of 0.2 percent and 1.5 percent respectively, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. Producer prices have been slowing for a while, but prices of global commodity futures have rebounded from a slump in January, the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index showed.

INDONESIA

Swap auctions to lift liquidity

Bank Indonesia plans to conduct regular open market operations of repo and foreign-exchange swap auctions three times a week to boost rupiah liquidity in the banking system, the central bank said in a statement. The publication of a fixed auction schedule for the next six months is expected to increase certainty for lenders in managing their liquidity. The move comes as the central bank seeks to shield the financial industry from the effects of an aggressive tightening cycle last year. The central bank last month conducted two repo auctions and three foreign-exchange swap auctions.

VENEZUELA

Country must pay oil giant

A World Bank arbitration panel on Friday ruled that the country must pay US oil giant ConocoPhillips more than US$8 billion as compensation for a decade-old expropriation dispute, about the same amount as foreign-currency reserves. The bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes had ruled in 2013 that the 2007 expropriation of ConocoPhillips investments in two heavy-crude oil projects breached international law. Collecting the money might be difficult as the economy has shrunk by more than half since 2013.

FINANCE

Futu shares rise after IPO

Futu Holdings Ltd (富途), the online Chinese broker backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), jumped as much as 46 percent after raising US$90 million in its US initial public offering (IPO). The company sold 7.5 million American depositary shares at US$12 each, after marketing them at US$10 to US$12. The shares opened on Friday at US$14.76 and closed up 28 percent to US$15.32 in New York trading, giving the company a market value of US$1.7 billion. Futu’s first-day performance was the fifth-best showing among 21 US IPOs this year, of which only seven ended their first day of trading above their offer price.

NORWAY

Fund to dump oil and gas

The country’s US$1 trillion wealth fund, the biggest of its kind in the world, is to begin dumping shares in oil and gas companies, but stopped short of barring major producers such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp. The move was hailed by environmental advocates as a sign that the global economy is increasingly moving away from fossil fuels toward cleaner energy. The move would focus on companies that trade solely in exploration and production rather than the integrated oil giants, which do everything from searching for fossil fuels to selling them to consumers. Over time, the fund is looking to sell about US$7.5 billion in shares in 134 energy companies.