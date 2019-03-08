Agencies

BANKING

Deutsche slashing bonuses

Deutsche Bank AG employees on Wednesday learned what bonuses they would receive, with many facing deep cuts and some bankers in New York and London receiving zero payouts, people with knowledge of the decisions said. Many of those who avoided large cuts to their rewards for last year did so because they had guaranteed payouts, such as recent hires, the people said. Some top performers received raises, the people said. The bank is to disclose the final size of its bonus pool on March 22, when it publishes its annual report.

SAUDI ARABIA

Islamic tax may be raised

Saudi Arabia is considering plans to increase an Islamic religious tax paid by local banks to as much as 20 percent, or double the current rate, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as the world’s biggest oil exporter seeks to bolster alternative sources of revenue. The tax authority is in talks with lenders about raising the levy, known as the zakat, potentially bringing it in line with the 20 percent rate paid by foreign banks in the kingdom, the people said. The talks are ongoing and the final rate could be lower, they said.

SMARTPHONES

Xiaomi focusing on 5G

5G is tech company Xiaomi Corp’s (小米) development priority, chairman Lei Jun (雷軍) said on the sidelines of China’s National People’s Congress in Beijing. The 5G network would become a driver of China’s economic growth, he said, with the company offering a 5G phone in May or June. His comments came as stock speculators catch on to Chinese 5G companies, with the optimism bolstering shares of Xiaomi and ZTE Corp (中興通訊).

TECHNOLOGY

Grab secures US$1.5bn

Singapore-headquartered ride-hailing firm Grab on Wednesday said that it has secured US$1.5 billion in fresh financing from a fund run by Japan’s Softbank Group Corp and would use a significant portion of it to expand in Indonesia. The fresh investment from the Vision Fund of Softbank brings the total financing secured by Grab over the past year to more than US$4.5 billion. Grab said a “significant portion” of the new investment would be used to grow its business in Indonesia, the home base of regional rival Go-Jek.

TELECOMS

MTN selling Botswana unit

MTN Group Ltd yesterday announced the disposal of its share in a Botswana joint venture as Africa’s biggest wireless carrier by revenue starts a drive to raise at least 15 billion rand (US$1.1 billion) from asset sales to strengthen its balance sheet. The company agreed to sell its 53 percent stake in Botswana’s Mascom to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Ltd for US$300 million, the Johannesburg-based firm said. Its other businesses now on the market include e-commerce services.

GAMING

Nintendo unveils VR kit

Nintendo Co’s Switch hybrid is making its first foray into virtual-reality (VR) games. The Nintendo Labo VR kit lets gamers build a headset mostly out of cardboard so that they can slide in the device to create what the company calls “basic VR technology.” It is reminiscent of Google’s Cardboard, which was introduced almost five years ago. Priced at US$80, Nintendo’s VR kit includes an alien shooting title and an ocean swimming simulation. It goes on sale on April 12.