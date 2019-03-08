Staff writer

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Reserves rose last month

The nation’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to US$463.94 billion at the end of last month, an increase of US$892 million from the end of January, the central bank said on Wednesday. The bank attributed the increase to returns from its foreign exchange management that were partially offset by the depreciation of the euro and other reserve currencies against the US dollar. The market value of securities investments and deposits held by foreign portfolio investors reached US$362.4 billion last month, or 78 percent of foreign exchange reserves, it said.

ELECTRONICS

Aten sees annual sales drop

Aten International Co Ltd (宏正), which provides information technology infrastructure solutions, yesterday reported consolidated sales of NT$360 million (US$11.66 million) for last month, a 7 percent decrease from February last year. A breakdown showed that sales of information technology infrastructure access management solutions were down 4 percent annually, while professional audio/video products fell 6 percent. USB products dropped 27 percent. Accumulated sales in the first two months of the year totaled NT$741 million, down 9 percent year-on-year, led by a 32 percent decrease in USB products, Aten said.

ELECTRONICS

Delta sales grow annually

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), Taiwan’s leading power and thermal solutions provider, yesterday said that its consolidated sales last month increased 13 percent year-on-year to NT$15.16 billion, but declined 19 percent from January. The company’s cumulative sales in the first two months of the year were NT$33.94 billion, a 5 percent increase from the same period last year, a regulatory filing showed.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Winbond revenue drops

Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電), the world’s No. 3 NOR flash memorychip supplier, yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$3.28 billion for last month, down 15.5 percent month-on-month and 14.45 percent year-on-year. Revenue in the first two months totaled NT$7.15 billion, a decrease of 10.31 percent from the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

MANUFACTURING

Car components drive sales

Global PMX Co Ltd (智伸科), which provides mechanical parts for the automotive, storage device and medical segments, yesterday said that consolidated sales rose last month from a year earlier, thanks to shipments of new auto parts such as gasoline direct-injection components, despite fewer working days. Sales for last month were NT$308.19 million, up 0.39 percent year-on-year, with sales in the first two months of the year growing 0.49 percent annually to NT$720.35 million.

FOOTWEAR

Fulgent Sun upbeat about Q2

Outdoor footwear supplier Fulgent Sun International Holding Co Ltd (鈺齊) yesterday said that business would remain steady in the first quarter, despite fewer working days and seasonal factors, and it expects stronger momentum in the second quarter on higher production capacity, utilization rate and orders. Sales last month decreased 16.16 percent year-on-year to NT$559.65 million, but cumulative sales in the first two months grew 13.3 percent to NT$1.79 billion, the firm said in a statement. It reported net profit of NT$743 million for last year, with earnings per share of NT$5.1.