Agencies

ITALY

Recession spoils targets

Economic contraction at the end of last year was less than estimated, but the economy still slipped into a recession that has cast doubts on Rome’s growth targets. The economy shrank 0.1 percent in the three months through December last year, less than the 0.2 percent drop in an initial reading. That was still the second consecutive quarterly decline, meaning it was the only nation in the eurozone slipping into a technical recession in the period. Inventories were the only component that had a negative contribution on the quarterly change in GDP. Consumption increased by 0.1 percent as exports rose 1.3 percent, the National Institute of Statistics said. GDP was unchanged from the same quarter in 2017.

EGYPT

Private activity slows further

Private-sector business activity slowed last month to its lowest level since September 2017, as companies struggled with liquidity and new orders continued to fall, an Emirates NBD-Markit survey showed. The purchasing managers index for the non-oil private sector fell for the sixth consecutive month, to 48.2 from 48.5 in January. The drop was linked to cash-flow issues, poor weather conditions and weak sales, companies said. Businesses had been squeezed by a 16.75 percent benchmark rate that the central bank had kept steady for almost a year, but the bank last month cut rates by 100 basis points — a reduction that could help stimulate lending. Changes in tax policy and declining yields on local bonds could also spur a new focus on private-sector growth.

MALAYSIA

Legoland sale considered

Sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd is weighing a sale of Legoland Malaysia Resort, people with knowledge of the matter said. The theme park could be valued at about 1 billion ringgit (US$245.3 million) including debt, the people said. Khazanah is considering the potential divestment as part of its review of non-core assets, the people said. No final decisions have been made, and Khazanah could decide to keep the property, they added.

INVESTMENT

Gold dips as sentiment rises

Investors are pulling cash from the world’s largest gold exchange-traded fund at the fastest pace in more than a year, as easing trade tensions push buyers out of safe-haven assets. The US$33 billion SPDR Gold Shares fund (GLD) on Friday last week saw a net withdrawal of US$496 million, the most in a single day since February last year. That pushed the five-day total to about US$720 million, marking the fourth straight week of outflows. Investors are weighing the prospect of a trade deal, boosting risk appetite and dimming the appeal of havens. Commerzbank AG analysts in a research note attributed flows out of GLD and a dip in bullion prices below US$1,300 an ounce (31.1g) to “good sentiment.”

CHINA

Oil firm spinoff expected

The nation announced it would form a national oil and pipeline company, the first public acknowledgment of a massive energy industry overhaul planned since at least 2014. Beijing has planned to spin off into a new company some of the 112,000km of oil, gas and fuel pipelines held by state energy giants, led by China National Petroleum Corp (中國石油天然氣). The formation of a new company would help reform the energy sector by separating transmission and sales businesses, and removing impediments to oil and gas exploration.