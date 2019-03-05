Reuters, WASHINGTON

The US and China appear close to a deal that would roll back US tariffs on at least US$200 billion of Chinese goods, as Beijing makes pledges on structural economic changes and eliminates retaliatory tariffs on US goods, a source briefed on negotiations said on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) could seal a formal trade deal at a summit around March 27 given progress in talks between the two countries, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Chinese stocks yesterday rose to their highest level since June last year as signs of progress in trade talks and the breaking of a key resistance level added to confidence. Shares pared gains in afternoon trading as investors took profit.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.1 percent at the close, paring a gain of as much as 3.2 percent after breaking through the 3,000 level that had capped gains all last week.

The index has climbed 23 percent since its Jan. 3 low, helping add about US$1.5 trillion in value to China’s stock market.

In an eight-month trade spat, the US has imposed punitive tariffs on US$250 billion of imports from China, while Beijing has hit back with tariffs on US$110 billion of US goods, including soybeans and other commodities.

The actions have roiled financial markets, disrupted manufacturing supply chains and reduced US farm exports.

Trump administration officials have said that they expect the two presidents to “close” a deal at a summit in coming weeks at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The source briefed on the talks said that no dates for a summit had been determined, but that Beijing had reserved a 10-day window from around March 20 for a possible summit.

Many details still needed to be worked out, including the terms of an enforcement mechanism to ensure that Beijing follows through on pledges to make changes to policies to better protect US intellectual property, end forced technology transfers and curb industrial subsidies.

Another source familiar with the talks said that Washington and Beijing were close to agreement on non-enforcement issues, including China’s pledges to increase purchases of farm, energy and manufactured products, as well as six agreements on structural policy changes.

The Wall Street Journal said that in the pending agreement, China would lower tariffs on US-made goods including agricultural products, chemicals and cars in exchange for sanctions relief from Washington, citing people briefed on the matter on both sides.

The newspaper’s sources said that hurdles remain, and each side faces possible resistance at home that the terms are too favorable to the other side.

As a part of the deal there would be a US$18 billion purchase of natural gas from Houston, Texas-based Cheniere Energy Inc, the report said.

Cheniere declined to comment on the potential for a new liquefied natural gas supply deal with China, a spokesman said.

It last year signed a 20-year deal to supply state-run China National Petroleum Corp (中國石油天然氣) with natural gas from its Louisiana export terminal through 2043.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg