ELECTRONICS

Antec cancels shares

Antec Inc (安鈦克), one of the nation’s leading computer peripheral makers, yesterday announced a share capital reduction by canceling 1.19 million common shares, or 3.53 percent of its total shares in circulation, to pare down accumulated losses. The company is then to exercise another 10.89 percent capital reduction to adjust its capital structure and refund NT$1 per share to shareholders, Antec said. Through the two rounds of capital reduction, the company’s capitalization would drop from NT$337 million to NT$290 million. Antec said it would not distribute cash dividends for last year.

SILICONE

Topco announces dividend

Silicone products supplier Topco Technologies Corp (崇越電) yesterday said that it plans to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5.1 per common share based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$7.23, representing a payout ratio of 70.54 percent. With the company’s shares closing at NT$70.3 in Taipei trading on Wednesday last week, the proposal suggests a dividend yield of 7.25 percent. Topco’s revenue grew 11.94 percent to NT$8.6 billion last year (US$278.95 million), with net profit of NT$463 million.

DINING

Caesar Banqiao drops prices

Caesar Park Banciao (板橋凱薩飯店) yesterday launched a nearly 50 percent discount at its buffet restaurant Bon Appetit (朋派) on weekdays to attract more guests. Lunch charges are to drop from NT$980 per head to NT$490 on weekdays during the promotion period, which is to last until the end of next month, public relations officials said.

ELECTRONICS

Sampo picks new president

Consumer electronics maker Sampo Corp (聲寶) yesterday announced the appointment of Hsu Ching-chao (許經朝) as its new president, replacing Chen Lian-chuen (陳連春). Hsu was formerly president of U-Lite Electric Co Ltd (上新聯晴), a consumer electronics retail chain owned by Sampo that halted operations in October 2017. The personnel adjustment took immediate effect, the company said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Taiwan Liposome signs deal

Taiwan Liposome Co (TLC, 台灣微脂體) on Sunday announced that it has signed a commercialization partnership with Hong Kong Sansheng Medical Ltd (香港三生製藥). Under the agreement, Taiwan Liposome grants Sansheng Medical the exclusive right to market two liposomal products utilizing TLC’s NanoX technology platform in China, it said in a regulatory filing. Taiwan Liposome could receive up to US$25 million in payment from Sansheng Medical, the filing said. The company’s revenue grew 25.56 percent to NT$62.32 million last year, but it remained unprofitable with a net loss of NT$901 million.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

More Gogoros sent to Europe

A sharing service using Gogoro Inc’s (睿能創意) electric scooters is expanding in Berlin, Paris and Madrid, service provider Coup Mobility GmbH said. Five hundred more Gogoro scooters are to join the Coup e-scooter fleets in those cities this year, raising the total to 1,500 Gogoro e-scooters in Berlin, 2,200 in Paris and 1,350 in Madrid, Coup CEO Bernd Schmaul said on Thursday last week. After the expansion, Paris is to have the highest concentration of Gogoro vehicles, with 29 per square kilometer, followed by 19 in Madrid and 16 in Berlin, Schmaul said.