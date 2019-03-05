Tigerair plans to expand fleet to help boost growth

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航) plans to expand its fleet, company spokesman Bernard Hsu (許致遠) said yesterday.

The fleet expansion would help the carrier obtain faster growth, Hsu said, but added that it has not finalized the details of the plan, such as the number of aircraft to be purchased.

The carrier would not hire new pilots or flight attendants this year until the expansion plan is confirmed, he told the Taipei Times by telephone.

Tigerair Taiwan, a low-cost carrier subsidiary of China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), last month added 60 new ground staff based at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport after signing a ground-work contract with South Korea-based Jeju Air Co Ltd in December last year, raising the total number of its ground staff to 220.

“Following the deal with Jeju Air, we have to expand our headcount for heavier workload,” Hsu said.

Tigerair Taiwan is still negotiating contracts with other foreign airlines and is confident that it will sign some agreements, he said.

The airline has assisted Singapore-based Jetstar Asia Airways Pte and Japan-based Jetstar Japan Co with ground work for years.

Hsu declined to reveal the value of the contract with Jeju Air, saying only that new contracts would benefit the firm’s revenue and profit.

A job ad to recruit ground staff last month attracted 3,000 applicants, as it is a popular job with lower requirements compared with flight attendants, Hsu said.

However, the turnover rate for ground staff is high, as many see the position a stepping stone, he added.

Tigerair Taiwan is pursuing an initial public offering for listing on the main board next year at the earliest, Hsu said.