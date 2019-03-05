Kevin Hu to serve as Paradigm CEO

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Jkos Network Co Ltd (街口網絡), the parent company of Jkopay Co Ltd (街口電子支付), yesterday said its founder and chief operating officer Kevin Hu (胡亦嘉) would serve as chief executive officer of Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd (國票華頓投信) after Jkos secured a 25 percent stake in the company in January.

The appointment has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission, it said.

A new chairman and general manger for Paradigm would be announced at a later date, as the commission is still reviewing the candidates, Jkos said.

The company declined to reveal the size of the deal, but it could have cost NT$115.68 million (US$3.75 million) to buy the shares, based on Waterland Financial Holdings Co (國票金控) data released in January.

“Our goal is to turn Paradigm into an Internet investment trust and consulting firm, enabling young consumers to reach our products directly on their phones while most fund companies still rely on banks to market their products,” Hu said in a statement.

The company plans to sell funds to young investors by accepting electronic payments if it obtains the commission’s approval, he said.

Aiming to promote inclusive financial services, Jkos said it plans to launch affordable funds in which consumers would only need to make small investments.

The company ranks first in terms of market share for customers younger than 45 years old with 20.9 percent, Hu said.

According to regulations, consumers are allowed to invest in money market funds and low-risk mutual funds by using electronic payments, Hu said, adding that the company hopes that the commission will relax the rules, allowing other types of mutual funds to be offered.

“We believe that if consumers are free to buy funds on their phones, their interest and willingness would be boosted, as it would be much more convenient,” Jkopay communications officer Vivien Chan (詹宥虹) told the Taipei Times.

The company also hopes the commission would integrate two sets of regulations related to electronic payments and investment consulting, as the two sectors could benefit, Chan added.

An electronic payment firm is an agent that collects funds and makes payments on behalf of its customers, which is different from a fund manager that invests in cash and cash-equivalent securities that can be purchased using electronic payments, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Tsai Li-ling (蔡麗玲) said.

The commission is willing to further discuss the matter with Jkos, she said.