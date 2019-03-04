Home / Business
Gasoline prices to rise slightly today, diesel unchanged

Staff writer, with CNA

The price of gasoline is to increase by NT$0.2 per liter, effective today, but diesel prices would remain unchanged, the nation’s two major fuel suppliers have announced.

State-owned refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said prices at its gas stations nationwide would go up to NT$26.5 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, to NT$28 per liter for 95 unleaded and to NT$30 per liter for 98 unleaded.

The price of super diesel would stay at NT$25.5 per liter, CPC said.

Based on the company’s pricing formula, its gasoline prices should have increased by NT$1.3 this week.

However, the company said that it decided on an increase of just NT$0.2 per liter to keep domestic fuel prices below regional levels.

Prices at Formosa Petrochemical Corp (FPCC, 台塑石化) stations nationwide, whether Formosa Oil stations or FPCC franchises, would be NT$26.5 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$27.9 per liter for 95 unleaded, NT$30.0 per liter for 98 unleaded and NT$25.3 per liter for super diesel, the privately owned corporation said on Saturday.

