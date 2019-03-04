Analysts expect central bank to maintain rates

Staff writer, with CNA

The central bank is expected to maintain interest rates at its quarterly policymaking meeting on March 21, two economists said on Saturday.

Although Taiwan’s economy has been showing signs of a slowdown, it does not warrant a rate cut any time soon, they said.

The bank kept its key interest rates unchanged for the 10th consecutive quarter at its previous meeting in December last year.

Despite a slowdown, the economy is unlikely to plunge suddenly, so it is not necessary for the bank to loosen its monetary policy to stimulate the economy, said Norman Yin (殷乃平), a professor in National Chengchi University’s money and banking department.

It just needs to keep an eye on the global financial markets before deciding to adjust its monetary policy, he said.

Wu Meng-tao (吳孟道), an economist at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (台灣經濟研究院), said that even if the bank were to cut rates to boost liquidity, it would not help, given the shortage of investment opportunities in Taiwan.

The bank would be wise to maintain its current policy as domestic consumer price growth is low and there is no immediate concern over deflation, he said.

The consumer price index is expected to grow 1.05 percent this year, compared with 1.35 percent last year, the bank’s forecast said.